‘Frustrated’ day care worker drops baby while reaching her ‘breaking point,’ cops say

A day care worker was arrested and had her license suspended after authorities in Minnesota say she caused a severe brain injury to a 6-month-old.

The parents of the baby noticed abnormal behavior by their son after picking him up from a day care in Champlin on Oct. 18, according to court records filed Oct. 26.

“While taking (the baby) out of his car seat after arriving home, the father discovered that (the baby) would not turn his head straight and his eyes were bouncing while still veering left,” police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where doctors put him into a medically induced coma due to his brain injury, court records show.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Authorities then interviewed Michelle Holte, who was the child’s day care provider. Holte initially told officers another child at the facility had dropped the baby, but the infant’s doctor said that was unlikely due to the injuries he suffered, police said.

She later changed her story after the accused child gave their own account of what happened.

Holte said she tossed the baby and put “him down a little harder than normal,” according to the criminal complaint.

“(Holte) stated she felt overwhelmed and frustrated,” police said. “(She) stated she had been doing child care for so long that she got to ‘a breaking point, in a bad way. In a wrong way.’”

Medical records show the baby’s injuries were indicative of “abusive head trauma and severe child physical abuse.” The child suffered brain swelling and had ruptured blood vessels, according to court records.

The baby is likely to have “long-term medical consequences” and he remains in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Holte was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, court records show. Her day care license was suspended Oct. 20, as the Minnesota Department of Human Services cited an “imminent risk of harm” to children in her care.

She is due in court Friday, Oct. 27.

Champlin is about 20 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Daycare owners arrested after 2 kids drown in swimming pool, California police say

Day care worker abused kids by throwing them onto the ground, Pennsylvania cops say

1-year-old left in hot van at daycare dies, cops say. ‘How did you forget my baby?’