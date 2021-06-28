Frustrated Detroit-area residents clean up flooded homes

  • Trash is thrown out in Grosse Point Farms, Mich., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Residents in the Detroit area were cleaning up Sunday after flooding in the area overloaded sewer systems, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands. (AP Photo/Ed White)
  • Mary Mason shows her frustration after floodwaters damaged her basement in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP)
  • Trash is shown on a street in Grosse Point Farms, Mich., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Residents in the Detroit area were cleaning up Sunday after flooding in the area overloaded sewer systems, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands. (AP Photo/Ed White)
  • Cars sit in floodwaters on Interstate 94 at 30th Street in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021 after heavy rain hit the metro area. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP)
  • A sign warns of high water on a flooded Interstate 75 at 7 Mile Road in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP)
  • Trash is shown on a street in Grosse Point Farms, Mich., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Residents in the Detroit area were cleaning up Sunday after flooding in the area overloaded sewer systems, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands. (AP Photo/Ed White)
  • A vehicle is pushed out of flood waters along Interstate 75 near Superior Street in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP)
1 / 7

Flooding Michigan

Trash is thrown out in Grosse Point Farms, Mich., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Residents in the Detroit area were cleaning up Sunday after flooding in the area overloaded sewer systems, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands. (AP Photo/Ed White)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT (AP) — A weekend storm in the Detroit area kept flooded sections of Interstate 94 closed for a third day Monday while disgusted homeowners trudged to the curb with possessions ruined by a gross stew of water and sewage that backed up into basements.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said “old infrastructure combined with climate change” and power outages created the misery. Thousands of people were affected in Detroit, Dearborn and the Grosse Pointe communities.

“People are suffering,” Whitmer acknowledged.

The National Weather Service said more than 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of rain fell Friday night and Saturday morning in some areas. Grosse Pointe Park said it measured 8.1 inches (20.5 centimeters) over 24 hours.

In Grosse Pointe Farms, piles of spoiled exercise bikes, sleeper sofas, luggage, hockey equipment, toys and family keepsakes were dumped along the curb. The city sent a trash truck out on Sunday to try to make a dent in the mess.

Marcos Bonafede of Grosse Pointe Park said water reached the ceiling of his basement and killed his cat, Pancho.

"This loss paralyzed me," Bonafede said in a Facebook plea for help to clear out the basement.

Flooded homes were linked to a stormwater pumping station failure in Detroit at 1 a.m. Saturday, Grosse Pointe Park told residents. Detroit officials planned to speak to reporters Monday afternoon.

On I-94, a series of pumps is intended get rid of water on the major highway, which has many sections below ground level in Detroit. Power outages stymied the effort, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Parts of I-94 in Detroit remained closed Monday, though the state was “making a lot of progress,” state police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

“There were areas that probably had 18 feet of water. You’re actually seeing pavement," Shaw said.

Police, meanwhile, were still trying to tow abandoned vehicles that stalled on I-94 when drivers believed they could get through the water.

Nicole Connaire of Grosse Pointe Park said she was looking for a garden statue of a little boy and girl.

“They floated away somewhere and we cannot for the life of us locate them anywhere. ... It might bring some joy to this otherwise crazy time,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Riots in Lebanon over economy injure 10 soldiers, protesters

    Lebanese troops deployed in the northern city of Tripoli early Sunday taking positions around major state institutions after a night of protests and riots against worsening living conditions left several protesters and 10 soldiers injured. Sporadic protests were reported throughout Lebanon on Saturday as the country’s 20-month economic crisis worsened. The World Bank described the crisis as one of the worst the world has witnessed in 150 years.

  • Biden backtracks on infrastructure threat

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday withdrew his threat to veto a USD$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress, saying that was never his intent.Moments after announcing the bipartisan deal on Thursday, Biden appeared to put it in jeopardy with his comment that the infrastructure bill would have to move in "tandem" with a larger bill that includes a host of Democratic priorities that he hopes to pass along party lines."If only one comes to me, I'm not- this-this is the only one that comes to me, I'm not signing it. It's in tandem."Those comments sparked criticism from some Republican lawmakers who were party to the deal and accused the president of making new demands. Biden sought to clarify his position on Saturday in the hope of keeping the bipartisan deal from unraveling. "My comments also created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent."Biden said he is prepared to defend both spending packages against Democrats and Republicans and said they should be considered independent of each other. He will be making the case across the country, starting in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

  • State of Emergency Declared as Flooding Hits Detroit

    Roads were submerged in Detroit, Michigan, on June 26, after heavy rainfall brought severe flooding to the city. Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency.A number of roads around the Detroit metropolitan area closed due to flooding on Saturday, according to local news reports. Michigan State Police urged patience as they responded to 911 calls.This footage filmed by Eric McCausland shows flooded roads in the Detroit suburb of Melvindale. Credit: Eric McCausland via Storyful

  • Russian team in Lebanon to study rebuilding destroyed silos

    A Russian business delegation met Lebanese officials on Monday to discuss plans to rebuild the grain silos destroyed last year in a massive explosion at Beirut’s port, a Lebanese Cabinet minister said. The visit by the Russian team — including officials from Russia’s Hydro Engineering and Construction company — comes as Lebanon is going though the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

  • Michigan governor declares state of emergency due to flooding

    Heavy rainfall throughout Michigan has resulted in power outages, flooding and sewer backups.

  • Gold miners make 'super-exciting' discovery of 3 giant woolly mammoth skeletons in Yukon

    Gold miners have discovered the partial skeletons of several woolly mammoths at Little Flake Mine near Dawson City in Yukon, Canada.

  • Florida family gets 16 calls from grandparents who remain unaccounted for in condo collapse

    As surviving family members of the collapsed Surfside condominium cling to all signs of hope, one family says it received 16 calls from a landline belonging to their grandparents who remain among the 156 unaccounted for as rescuers continue to search through debris for signs of life.

  • Resident of Florida condo that collapsed may have had his life saved, thanks to his girlfriend

    Erick De Moura, a resident of the Champlain Towers South complex, was planning to sleep home the night of the tragic collapse, but his girlfriend, Fernanda Figueiredo, insisted that he stay over at her house.

  • 20 bodies were found on a boat floating in the Atlantic, and no one knows who they are or how they died

    The Turks and Caicos police said that while the "deaths are unexplained, there is no indication of foul play."

  • AOC Dismisses Concerns about Rising Crime in Cities: ‘Hysteria’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed recently that concern over a recent surge in crime in U.S. cities is “hysteria.”

  • The woman who caused a crash at the Tour de France will be sued once police find her, official says

    "We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone," Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP.

  • The West’s Devastating Drought Captured in Aerial Photography

    BloombergThis year, the Southwest United States has been experiencing gripping heat and unprecedented drought, a cycle of misery more intense than anything recorded in the 20-year history of the U.S. Drought Monitor. And the dynamic is predicted to only worsen throughout the summer. California reservoirs are 50 percent lower than they usually are this time of year, according to the AP, and large swaths of the country are set up for an exceptionally dangerous wildfire season.Here, photos show the

  • Possible Failure Point Emerges in Miami Building Collapse

    The investigation into what may be the deadliest accidental building collapse in American history has just begun, but experts who have examined video footage of the disaster outside Miami are focusing on a spot in the lowest part of the condominium complex — possibly in or below the underground parking garage — where an initial failure could have set off a structural avalanche. Called “progressive collapse,” the gradual spread of failures could have occurred for a variety of reasons, including d

  • Disturbing videos show the hot air balloon crash in New Mexico that killed five people

    A hot air balloon hit a power line in New Mexico on Saturday morning, killing five people and leaving thousands powerless.

  • Summer dreams dry up on the Russian River, a paradise whipsawed by drought, flood and fire

    This part of the Sonoma wine country has endured fire, flood, intense heat and lightning bolts the last five years. Now it faces ever-more severe water restrictions.

  • The engineering firm that found structural damage in 2018 says they're 'deeply troubled' by the Florida condo collapse

    The firm documented serious structural issues throughout the building in 2018 - particularly in the parking garage, pool area, and on the balconies.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Creates Another Fake Church To Unmask Religious Health Care Loophole

    John Oliver is back with another fake gimmick — this time, a church. After a lengthy segment in which Oliver detailed Health Care Sharing Ministries, non-profits with common religious beliefs that share medical bills, and how they regularly exploit morality clauses to deny coverage to queer people, the obese or even people who smoke or […]

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Gorilla Fam Goes Viral Over Deeply Relatable Reaction To Seeing A Snake

    The now-viral video has been viewed millions of times.

  • UConn pitcher recounts harrowing escape from South Florida condo collapse

    Justin Willis and his family walked out to the hallway to find a neighboring apartment gone and holes where elevators used to be.