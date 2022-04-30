Frustrated Forsyth County Sheriff describes chase, arrest of local father, son burglary suspects

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman was very direct on Facebook Thursday when he was describing a high-speed chase that ended with what he called a “career criminal” under arrest and two of his deputies injured.

Freeman said his deputies were injured after chasing Colten Beavers late on Wednesday. He said Beavers led them on a long pursuit that ended at a dead-end road in the county. He said Beavers, who had a long list of prior arrests in other counties, was wanted on several theft charges. Freeman also said Beav Beaver Beavers, Colten’s father, was wanted on similar charges. He said the two worked in tandem to steal from people throughout the county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The social media video from Freeman expresses his frustration that both Colton and Beav Beavers had been allowed to bond out of jail their previous arrests. He wanted county residents to know that would not be happening in this instance.

Sheriff Freeman addresses a recent pursuit and apprehension. Colten Beavers – Theft by Taking, 2x Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, 3x Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass (Damage), Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana under 1 oz, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, and Fleeing/Attempting to Elude for a Felony – No Bond Beav Beaver Beavers charged with: Theft by Taking and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and 48 Hour Hold – Felony Probation – No Bond #TwoBusyBeavers #LeaveItToBeaver #UncleSiSaysBeaversAreTheEnemy #DamBeaver #pursuit #YouCanRunButYouCantHide #NotInForsyth #whatchagonnadowhenwecomeforyou #YouCanRunbutSoCanWe #whereyagoin #uhaulin #hopeyougottheinsurance #FoCoWorkingTogether #KeepingForsythSafe #FCSO Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 29, 2022

According to Freeman, both of his injured deputies were treated and released from the hospital Wednesday night and are resting comfortably at home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Story continues

The sheriff said Colten Beavers is facing charges of theft by taking, two charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, criminal trespass (damage), possession of methamphetamines’, possession of marijuana (under 1 ounce), possession of drug-related objects and fleeing/attempting to elude for a felony. Beavers is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

Beav Beavers is charged with theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property while on felony probation. He is also being held at the jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



