Frustrated government workers share $0 pay stubs on Twitter

Brett Molina

Friday should be payday for many government workers. Instead, they're faced with pay stubs reading a number you never want to see: $0.00.

It marks the first time government workers will miss a paycheck, and some are turning to social media to share their first pay stubs under the shutdown.

One Twitter user, Catherine Lovetro, posted her pay stub showing a net pay of $0.00 in response to a tweet from an editor at Politico who shared a report air traffic controllers would see stubs showing no pay for the last two weeks of work.

Oscar Murillo, an aerospace engineer with NASA's Armstrong Flight Center, shared his $0.00 pay stub, which still shows mandatory deductions for health benefits.

William Striffler, an air traffic controller at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, shared his pay stub with CNN, also showing a net pay of $0.00. 

The government shutdown — which has lasted 21 days — stems from a standoff over $5.7 billion requested by President Donald Trump to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.  

