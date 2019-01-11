Frustrated government workers share $0 pay stubs on Twitter

Friday should be payday for many government workers. Instead, they're faced with pay stubs reading a number you never want to see: $0.00.

It marks the first time government workers will miss a paycheck, and some are turning to social media to share their first pay stubs under the shutdown.

One Twitter user, Catherine Lovetro, posted her pay stub showing a net pay of $0.00 in response to a tweet from an editor at Politico who shared a report air traffic controllers would see stubs showing no pay for the last two weeks of work.

Oscar Murillo, an aerospace engineer with NASA's Armstrong Flight Center, shared his $0.00 pay stub, which still shows mandatory deductions for health benefits.

I just got my paystub, it was $0 (-$130 actually to account for mandatory deductions). However, my Senator @KamalaHarris is on a book tour charging $40 per seat. #ShutdownStory #DoYourJob https://t.co/DTmJo3Hfgu pic.twitter.com/VwGGwfpgqA — Oscar Murillo (@jamito) January 10, 2019

Got my first $0 pay stub today.



Anybody need the services of a 29 year veteran Air Traffic controller with a background in legislative affairs?



Willing to travel.







— Raymond Adams (@EWRPresident) January 10, 2019

Just finished meeting with Megan - an air traffic controller from Wisconsin - to talk about the impacts of the government shutdown.



She brought along a coworker's pay stub - one just like those that many federal workers will see. We need to end the #TrumpShutdown now! pic.twitter.com/5in29CCXeU



— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 10, 2019

William Striffler, an air traffic controller at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, shared his pay stub with CNN, also showing a net pay of $0.00.

The government shutdown — which has lasted 21 days — stems from a standoff over $5.7 billion requested by President Donald Trump to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

More: Today should be payday for thousands of government workers. But the shutdown means they're not getting paid

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frustrated government workers share $0 pay stubs on Twitter