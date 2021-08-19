Frustrated JSE Traders Idled After Glitch Paralyzes Bourse

Loni Prinsloo and Adelaide Changole
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cassie Treurnicht of Gryphon Asset Management caught up with his reading and went for a walk. Petri Redelinghuys of Herenya Capital Advisors Ltd. used the time to catch up with clients, while investor Simon Brown kept his eyes on the screens, waiting for trading to resume.

They all agree: the five and a half-hour outage on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange that prevented them buying and selling stocks until well into the afternoon on Wednesday was not a good signal for a bourse that touts itself as Africa’s finest, in a country that needs to attract foreign investment to help fuel growth and reduce unemployment.

“You know how bad this makes us look,” said Treurnicht, who manages funds out of Cape Town. “That dents our credibility and just slots in with the rest of the narrative that South Africa is underinvested and neglected. Pathetic.”

Systems at Africa’s oldest and biggest exchange proved unable to process deals stemming from a massive share-swap transaction between Naspers Ltd. and Prosus NV in time for Wednesday’s open. The transaction changed the companies’ weightings on key South African indexes, forcing money managers to adjust their portfolios. The heavy trading that ensued paralyzed the bourse.

Exchange operator JSE Ltd. said Tuesday’s dealings of 145 billion rand ($9.7 billion), more than double the previous high in 2017, caused delays in processing on its systems. It apologized to clients “for the inconvenience caused” as trading started at 2:30 p.m. instead of the usual 9 a.m. JSE Chief Executive Officer Leila Fourie said the exchange was working on “corrective action” to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

While this was a “black-swan” event, the JSE took some criticism for dated systems that may increase the attractiveness of upstart rivals that have opened in recent years. The exchange, one of the world’s 20 biggest, has dwindled to 150 listed companies with a combined market capitalization of about $1.1 trillion, from 473 in 2003.

Wednesday’s failure has already prompted calls for more competition in South Africa’s financial markets. There should be a push to give brokers options other than the JSE’s “Broker Dealer Accounting” system, which was at the heart of Wednesday’s glitch, said Kevin Brady, CEO of A2X Markets, an alternative exchange based in Johannesburg. Ironically, he was on holiday when the chaos struck.

“Brokers should be free to choose what systems they want to use for their post-trade, they should not have to use the JSE one, particularly when it’s 35 years old,” said Brady. “If the system goes down, the market is dead. There has to be a push to unlock that hold on the post-trade process.”

In 2017, the JSE paid out claims from clients and conducted reviews after technical issues prevented equities and derivative trading for an hour and 45 minutes. It hasn’t commented on whether it will do so again.

“It’s difficult to quantify costs because they relate to the opportunity costs of not being able to access the market until much later in the afternoon,” said Doug Blatch, head of Africa trading at Ninety One. “In the event that underlying client flows were not able to be processed due to insufficient liquidity to complete, then that in turn can impact other commitments made.”

For many traders, it was a particularly bad day for the exchange to break down.

Naspers, the largest shareholder in Tencent Holdings Ltd., often gets used as a proxy trade when the WeChat operator and China’s biggest company releases results, which happened while the JSE was offline on Wednesday. Prosus shares rallied as much as 6% in Amsterdam as Johannesburg traders were idled.

“There is really nothing you can do when the JSE goes down,” said Nick Kunze of Sanlam Private Wealth. “Yesterday’s re-weighting and the Tencent results -- the timing couldn’t have been worse. But they say it doesn’t rain, it pours.”

(Adds Prosus share move in Amsterdam in second-last paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the market capitalization in the sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Music takes copyright rules in stride

    Tencent Music’s second-quarter profits beat Wall Street expectations on Monday (August 16).It comes after its advertising business rebounded and more people subscribed to its music streaming platform. Paid subscribers for the Chinese company’s online music service grew 41% to 66.2 million people – a record high. Investments in long-form audio and an updated music library helped attract listeners. It’s welcome for Tencent after a difficult year where its shares lost half their market value. Investors have been concerned by Beijing’s crackdown on tech giants. One ruling stopped the company’s parent – Tencent Holdings – from having exclusive music copyright agreements. But Tencent Music said Monday that China’s copyright rules were unlikely to have a big impact on its online subscriptions. CEO Liang Zhu told analysts they believed regulators were keen to promote the healthy development of the music industry and the firm fully accepted government policies. Overall total revenue rose 15% to $1.24 billion. Most of that came from its social entertainment service – which includes karaoke platforms where users can live stream concerts.

  • Tencent Doubles Social Aid to $15 Billion as Scrutiny Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is doubling the amount of money it’s setting aside for social responsibility programs, marking one of the largest philanthropic efforts by China’s internet giants as regulatory scrutiny intensifies. The company on Wednesday announced it will give 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) to aid the government’s wealth redistribution efforts, adding to an April pledge of 50 billion yuan for a “sustainable social values” program. The new funds will be focused areas like i

  • Toyota to slash September production due to global chip shortage - Nikkei

    Toyota had no immediate response to a request for comment. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases has disrupted parts supplies and production at car companies, compounding a months-long pandemic-fuelled chip crunch. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales volumes, said his month it was facing an unpredictable business environment due to fresh COVID-19 cases in emerging countries, semiconductor shortage, and soaring material prices.

  • Cathie Wood vs. Michael Burry Isn’t About Tesla – It’s About Inflation

    Two top-tier investors are clashing over the potential of innovative "growth stocks." But what they're really talking about is the Fed.

  • Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    TCEHY earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • More Top Funds Dump Chinese Stocks While Big IPO Bet Flops

    Big hedge funds soured on Chinese stocks in Q2 as Beijing's regulatory crackdown across the private sector ramped up.

  • Company News for Aug 18, 2021

    Companies in the News Are: GDS,PINC,AIT,AG

  • Why Tencent Music Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 12% on Tuesday after the online music platform reported its second-quarter financial results. Tencent Music's revenue rose 15.5% year over year to $1.2 billion. The gains were driven by a 40.6% surge in online music paying users, to 66.2 million, which fueled a 36.3% increase in revenue from music subscriptions, to $277 million.

  • JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $65.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day.

  • AI Firm Yitu Said to Mull Hong Kong IPO After Shanghai Plan Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence company Yitu Technology is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong after a tightening regulatory scrutiny stalled an earlier attempt to list in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said.The AI firm could seek a valuation of about $4 billion in the Hong Kong share sale, according to the people, asking not to be named discussing private matters. Yitu, whose application for a STAR board IPO was withdrawn last month when regulators fail

  • Tencent Earnings Good Enough to Forget Regulatory Woes for One Day

    The Chinese internet giant beat analyst profit forecasts despite the uncertainty hanging over Chinese tech stocks.

  • Bets against Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund at record high- S3

    Short interest in star investor Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF was at a record high, data from analytics firm S3 Partners showed on Wednesday, as several hedge funds disclosed this week they had bet against the top performing ETF of 2020. About 24.87 million shares - or 13.4% of the ETF's free float - are currently shorted, making it the largest short in the ARK family of ETFs, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners. The family office run by "Big Short" investor Michael Burry was among a slate of hedge funds revealing bearish bets on the ETF, which is renowned for making investments based on thematic trends rather than fundamentals or valuation.

  • Tencent Music Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The music-streaming arm of Chinese tech giant Tencent reported quarterly results amid a new wave of regulatory pressures.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • China seen holding benchmark rate steady in Aug, but weak data fans rate cut talk

    China is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged for the 16th straight month at its August fixing on Friday, but some traders and analysts believe a cut may be needed soon amid signs the country's economic recovery is losing steam, a Reuters survey showed. Twenty-five traders and analysts, or 78% of 32 participants, in the snap poll predicted no change in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor. The remaining seven respondents all expected a cut to the one-year LPR, with six participants predicting a 5 basis points (bps) reduction and one seeing a 10 bps cut.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    These companies are securing their future by becoming indispensable to their customers.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.