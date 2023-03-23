Frustrated Kenyans voice anger over economic crisis

Hillary ORINDE
·4 min read

Hempstone Monari's taxi business was just getting going when the wheels fell off his financial future and a Kenyan bank auctioned off his car over the non-payment of a $9,900 loan.

"They took my car even though business was slow," the 29-year-old told AFP, his eyes red from tear gas and several days' stubble on his chin under an orange cloth mask.

Now unemployed and struggling to feed his family of three, he joined hundreds of pro-opposition demonstrators on Monday in the capital Nairobi to protest the high cost of living in Kenya.

"Life has become difficult", he said, as police and demonstrators exchanged volleys of tear gas and rocks.

"Are we the poor children of a lesser God?"

An economic and political powerhouse in East Africa, Kenya has seen a slew of ambitious infrastructure projects take off in recent years -- but problems are festering beneath the ritzy facade.

Inflation hit 9.2 percent in February, according to the latest government figures.

A record drought has left millions hungry, with a sixth rainy season between March and May forecast to fail.

The country's currency, the Kenyan shilling, has sunk to historic lows, losing nearly four percent of its value against the dollar in the past month alone, according to the think tank Oxford Economics Africa.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have contributed to the crisis, protesters like Monari believe their government could do much more to ease their pain.

They are now set to stage demonstrations twice a week, throwing down a major challenge to President William Ruto's administration, six months after he took office.

Monday's protest proved costly, with Nairobi losing more than half its daily revenue as people kept away from the central business district, the city's governor Johnson Sakaja said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the demonstrations cost Kenya $15 million.

- 'Unaffordable' -

Ruto, a young ambitious leader, campaigned relentlessly for the August election on a promise to revive the economy and put money in the pockets of the downtrodden.

But his decision to remove subsidies for fuel and maize flour -- a dietary staple -- has sparked anger and incomprehension.

"Honestly, we don't know what tomorrow or next week or next month will look like," Jane Chege, 33, told AFP.

Her electronics shop has seen revenues slump by more than half in the past six months.

"Paying rent itself is a hustle. The cost of importing smartphones will soon be unaffordable for small businesses like mine."

Economists say the future looks grim.

"Our short-term outlook remains tilted to the downside," Shani Smit-Lengton of Oxford Economics told AFP, adding that the country would continue to suffer from a lack of foreign exchange for up to 18 months.

The dry weather spell is expected to dampen agricultural prospects, while the vital tourism industry, which accounts for almost 10 percent of GDP, may take a hit from the protests.

The weakening currency, now trading at around 140 shillings to the dollar, has also dealt a blow to debt-ridden Kenya's loan repayment costs, which have ballooned.

Public debt currently amounts to about nine trillion shillings (around $70 billion), according to central bank figures, nearing the 10-trillion-shilling ceiling set last year by parliament.

The treasury has proposed to replace the ceiling with a debt anchor of 55 percent of GDP.

Until the government restructures the debt, the economic situation is unlikely to change, economist Reginald Kadzutu told AFP.

"We have been running an economy on debt that has not been that productive," he said, adding that the economy had been "driven by government infrastructure spending."

- 'Borrowing to repay debt' -

The International Monetary Fund is set to review the country's credit facility in May, with more loans expected to be disbursed in June.

"The problem is that we are going for excessive debt, we are borrowing to repay debt," Kadzutu said.

Nonetheless, the World Bank projects that Kenya's economy will grow by 5.2 percent "notwithstanding current global and domestic shocks".

Ruto meanwhile has sought to reassure investors and sent a warning shot to the demonstrators on Wednesday.

"I want to give my commitment that the business and investment environment in Kenya is secure and conducive," he said.

He added that his government would "take robust measures... to demonstrate that no one is above the law by decisively combating impunity, lawlessness and disorder".

But Monari and other Kenyans say they are in no mood to quit the fight.

"You can never get anything in this country unless you shout," he said.

ho/amu/txw/lcm

Recommended Stories

  • 74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness in One Week, and It’s 70% Off

    Shop the anti-aging formula for just $15 at Amazon.

  • Kenya police say 1 killed in opposition-led protests

    Kenyan police said Tuesday that one person died, 31 officers were injured and more than 200 protesters were arrested in anti-government protests led by opposition leader Raila Odinga the previous day. Odinga announced that the protests will be held twice a week — Mondays and Thursdays — starting next week. The opposition led thousands of Kenyans in protests on Monday calling for President William Ruto’s resignation and decrying the rising cost of living.

  • Uganda will criminalize identifying as LGBTQ in one of the world's most restrictive laws

    The new legislation goes much further than previous laws outlawing same-sex acts.

  • Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

    Amnesty International urged Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni Wednesday to reject a tough anti-gay bill passed by parliament, warning it was&nbsp;"a grave assault" on LGBTQ people.Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening&nbsp;ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.Homosexuality is already illegal in the conservative East African nation and it was not immediately clear what new penalties had been agreed."This ambiguous, vaguely worded law even criminalises those who 'promote' homosexuality," Amnesty's east and southern Africa director, Tigere Chagutah, said.Lawmakers amended significant portions of the original draft legislation with all but one speaking in favour of the bill.MP Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, a member of Museveni's National Resistance Movement, party who spoke against the bill, told AFP that offenders would face life imprisonment or even the death penalty for "aggravated" offences.Amnesty said Museveni "must urgently veto this appalling legislation", adding that it would "institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice" against the LGBTQ community.The discussion about the bill in parliament has been laced with homophobic language and Museveni himself last week referred to gay people as "these deviants".Nevertheless, the 78-year-old leader has consistently signalled he does not view the issue as a priority, and would prefer to maintain good relations with Western donors and investors.Uganda is notorious for its intolerance of homosexuality -- which was criminalised under colonial-era laws.But since independence from Britain in 1962 there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex activity.In 2014, Ugandan lawmakers passed a bill that called for life in prison for people caught having gay sex.A court later struck down the law on a technicality, but it had already sparked international condemnation, with some Western nations freezing or redirecting millions of dollars of government aid in response.Last week, police said they had arrested six men for "practising homosexuality" in the southern lakeside town of Jinja.Another six men were arrested on the same charge on Sunday, according to police.ho-str/amu/fg

  • Chelsea pull off statement Champions League victory in Lyon

    Chelsea illustrated their credentials as genuine Women’s Champions League contenders with a thoroughly mature away performance to beat holders Lyon in the first leg of their quarter-final.

  • S.Africa art show highlights destructive ties between Man and Nature

    A lioness towers over a seemingly dead hunter, her paws pinning his body to the ground. 

  • 'Rick and Morty' creator has domestic abuse charges dropped

    California prosecutors on Wednesday dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, who created the Cartoon Network animated series “Rick and Morty” and provided the voices of the show’s two title characters. Orange County district attorney’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend were dropped “due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.” Roiland responded to the dismissal on Twitter.

  • I ate my way through the entire Taco Bell menu and ranked each item from worst to best

    I tried everything on Taco Bell's extensive menu, from tacos and burritos to specialty items and desserts. Here's how everything stacked up.

  • NSFW: These 21 NC-17 Movies Should Be On Your List

    A comprehensive list of the best NC-17 and X rated movies ever made. Plus, what does NC-17 mean anyways?

  • Miura, Kihara claim Japan's first ever pairs skating world gold

    Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara claimed Japan's first ever figure skating pairs world title on Thursday in front of an expectant crowd in Saitama, north of Tokyo.Miura and Kihara also won the Four Continents title in February. amk/ssy

  • Zelenskyy arrives in vicinity of Bakhmut and awards its defenders

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army on the Bakhmut front during his working visit to Donetsk Oblast on 22 March. Details: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Office of the President of Ukraine Quote from Zelenskyy: "Donetsk Oblast.

  • NYC neighborhood carries on during wait for Trump grand jury

    As the world waits to see whether a grand jury in lower Manhattan indicts former President Donald Trump, neighborhood resident Barbara Malmet decided to give up her front-row seat. While police erected barricades around the courthouse where any criminal case would be brought, the retired New York University professor packed a bag and prepared to leave town. Malmet, 70, lives a few blocks from the city’s civic center and said she is concerned about “a smaller repeat of Jan. 6” if Trump incites “his cult followers into violence.”

  • Ex-Trump Official Says She’s ‘Definitely Worried’ Following His Weekend Screeds

    Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy White House press secretary, said the former president has "learned nothing" since the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Jordan Klepper Has A Truly Weird Experience At World's Saddest Pro-Trump Rally

    The "Daily Show" correspondent has a baffling debate with a supporter of the former president.

  • Vladimir Putin’s health may be disintegrating and it should terrify us all

    Images of Putin gripping his chair and squirming next to President Xi in Moscow have again fuelled speculation about his health. He was filmed limping during a visit to Crimea a few days ago and during a February meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko his leg was shaking uncontrollably. Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, rumours of his physical well-being have been rife, with a range of theories from cancer to Parkinson’s.

  • Russian soldiers stop receiving salaries: complaints coming from all over Russia

    The conscripts and contract soldiers in Russia are not paid promised salaries, allowances and social benefits. Source: Vyorstka, a Russian news outlet Details: According to the calculations of the news outlet, since the beginning of March 2023, the salaries of the servicemen have been delayed or not paid at all in 52 regions of Russia and in occupied Crimea.

  • Trump’s Arrest for Stormy Case Is ‘Beginning of the Fall’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersDonald Trump’s arrest seems imminent if the number of capitalized words in his Truth Social posts is some kind of metric, but there are still questions left unanswered.Questions like: Why is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment relating to Stormy Daniels likely to be the first for the former president and not one related to Jan. 6? Is House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in love with Trump or afraid of him? And, this big one: W

  • '10 years left': This famed geopolitical analyst says China will collapse in the next decade — here are 3 key numbers that could support his contrarian forecast

    But is China really that fragile?

  • Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for interview

    The House Oversight Committee is distancing itself from a push by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to bring Tara Reade, who has accused President Biden of sexually assaulting her, in for an interview after Gaetz announced the panel’s chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) had given the green light. But Greene on Wednesday…

  • Putin’s Mercenary Prigozhin Shifts Focus After Ukraine Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the powerful founder of mercenary group Wagner, is preparing to scale back his private army’s operations in Ukraine after Russian military chiefs succeeded in cutting key supplies of men and munitions, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Ca