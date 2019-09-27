Frustrated Packers coach Matt LaFleur: 'I really don't know what pass interference is anymore'

Rookie head coach Matt LaFleur suffered his first loss with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't your run-of-the-mill game, however. The matchup between NFC contenders was marred by multiple pass interference controversies — one that gave the Eagles a touchdown and one that LaFleur challenged, to no avail.

LaFleur threw the red flag during the third quarter of Thursday's game after what he saw as defensive pass interference was not called on the field. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox pushed against the face of Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with seemingly no intention of making a move toward the incoming football.

Not called as pass interference.

Reviewed, still not pass interference.



Probably was pass interference🤔🧐pic.twitter.com/LPuLMchikN

— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 27, 2019

In his postgame press conference, LaFleur aired his frustration with the no-call, which was not overturned on his challenge.

"I really don't know what pass interference is anymore," he said.

Many on Twitter, including NFL legends, agreed with LaFleur.

It seems as though the officials at the game were the only ones who didn't believe the call was obvious. Fans and analysts alike are calling for a change to the reviewable pass interference rule, which was put into place prior to this season as a reaction to the infamous NFC Championship game no-call.