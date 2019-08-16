Frustrated Philadelphia mayor calls for gun control. Here's why it hasn't happened in his city.

As the standoff between a man wielding an assault-style rifle and Philadelphia officers unfolded Wednesday night, Mayor Jim Kenney huddled at police headquarters and listened to round after round of gunfire crackle over the radios.

Hours later, as police continued to negotiate with the shooter, he wondered how one man with a lengthy criminal record could get his hands on so much firepower.

“Our officers deserve to be protected and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy, for hours, with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets,” Kenney said to reporters, frustration building in his voice. “It’s disgusting. And we’ve got to do something about it.”

But Kenney is mostly powerless when it comes to regulating guns in Philadelphia, even though he’s the top elected official in America’s sixth most populous city.

A Pennsylvania law bans local municipalities from enacting gun control measures that are more strict than those adopted by the state. Philadelphia politicians are far from alone. More than 40 states have passed similar so-called “preemption laws,” which have become a powerful tool of the National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups looking to tamp down gun control efforts.

A few weeks before Wednesday’s shooting in Philadelphia, city officials proposed banning guns in city parks and recreation centers following two shootings this summer that left more than a dozen people wounded and one dead. That legislation would only be enforceable if legislators in the Republican-controlled statehouse passed a companion law clearing the way.

Kenney, at a Thursday news conference, pleaded with state and federal lawmakers to “step up or step aside” and let Philadelphia pass local laws.

“Help our police officers. Help our clergy. Help our kids,” said Kenney, whose city saw a 12 percent increase in homicides from 2017 to 2018. “And if you chose not to help us, then get out of the way and allow cities like Philadelphia that struggle with gun violence to enact our own solutions.”

On the other side of the state, officials in Pittsburgh this year responded to the October 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue by passing three gun reform bills, including a ban on assault-style weapons, in open defiance of the state preemption. The laws are being challenged in court, and the city has agreed to not enforce them in the interim.

Authorities continue their investigation of a shooting where multiple police officers were shot, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. More

As the two Pennsylvania mayors push back on the law, momentum in the GOP-controlled statehouse seems to be moving in the opposite direction. Two bills that would only strengthen the state’s preemption were introduced this year.

Pennsylvania Rep. Mark Keller, a Republican, introduced a bill that would allow individuals who sue over local gun laws to recoup attorney fees. Keller said shootings like the one in Philadelphia won't be avoided by allowing cities to pass their own regulations.

“People that are going to do harm to other people don’t care about the law,” he said.

Shira Goodman, executive director of CeaseFire PA, a gun-control advocacy group, expressed frustration that even banning firearms from municipal buildings — something possible in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh because their respective city halls also house courthouses — is blocked in much of Pennsylvania. In November, a man with a gun walked into the municipal offices in Paradise Township, about two hours north of Philadelphia, and fatally shot a city employee.