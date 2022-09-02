Frustrated Pilot Tells Off Passengers Airdropping Nudes

In a viral video, a Southwest Airlines pilot was recorded threatening to turn a flight to Mexico around, forcing all passengers to leave, if they didn’t stop airdropping nudes to fellow flyers.

The footage has raked up over 3 million views and was captured by traveler Teighlor Marsalis, who goes by @teighmars on TikTok, during the flight to Cabo San Lucas.

“So here’s the deal: If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved, and [your] vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot says in the clip.

He added: “So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

The “AirDrop thing” the pilot mentioned refers to iPhone users’ ability to send photos or other files to iPhones near them. It is unclear how many people were involved in the incident and who received the nude photos.

Southwest said it cannot “validate the date, time or authenticity” of the video in a statement to People.

“The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us,” the company added.

Two months ago, a viral TikTok showed a flight attendant confronting a man on another Southwest flight who was caught allegedly AirDropping photos of his genitalia to other travelers.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

