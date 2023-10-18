Frustrated by school traffic? Indian Wells has plans to improve flow by Ford Elementary

An improvement project to alleviate traffic congestion on Warner Trail by Gerald Ford Elementary School in Indian Wells during student pick-up and drop-off is advancing for review after Desert Sands Unified School District's Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

What's the issue and proposed remedy?

Indian Wells Public Works Manager Dina Purvis explained that currently, when traffic travels north on Warner Trail, drivers only have the choice of two lanes: a left turn lane that takes drivers on westbound Fred Waring Drive, or a shared right turn or through direction lane.

The proposed project would add a new right-turn pocket to the northbound Warner Trail travel lanes. As such, the city of Indian Wells is requesting a right-of-way easement that approximates around 2,300 square feet.

The proposed design and implementation ideas follow community outreach meetings prior to the pandemic. During that time, families with students attending the elementary school, as well as area residents, spoke in support of the improvements.

"We came back after COVID and construction costs had really changed," said Purvis. "The right-turn pocket as a standalone project wasn't financially feasible, so we combined it with some additional work in the area that needed repairs."

Other improvements planned; temporary road closures expected

Those other improvements would include repairing the pavement from Fred Waring Drive to Miles Avenue, upgrading access ramps in the area, and relocating some nearby utility storm drain facilities. Road closures are expected. The addition of the right-turn pocket would also require the relocation of traffic signal poles and one tree impacted by construction.

As Indian Wells is a recognized Tree City community, Purvis said that they will work with the school staff to find a placement for any tree that is "suitable for growth and with no conflicts with buildings, structures, or utilities."

Will school activities be impacted?

Jordan Aquino, assistant superintendent of business services, added that the project would "cannibalize" two parking spots, but noted that the south side of the school site can accommodate those lost spaces.

Next steps and anticipated ground-breaking

The city anticipates breaking ground on the project during the summer of 2024, which will impact summer school arrangements at Ford Elementary. The school district plans to bus the affected students to their newly designated school site.

If approved at next month's school board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Warner Trail Project is expected to be completed within 30 to 45 days.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jcortez1@desertsun.com

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Indian Wells proposes project to improve traffic flow on Warner Trail