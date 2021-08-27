Frustrated trying to remember your passwords? Try this

Forgetting passwords can be frustrating. (Photo: Getty)
We've all been there before. You're sitting at home, shopping for something you need (or want) online. You click on a link, and then the website asks for your login credentials. You try to log in, but you can't remember your username or password.

Enter the wrong login credentials a few times and you may even get locked out. If that's ever happened to you, then you know how annoying it is. And if you're on your phone and you don’t have access to your computer, then you may not be able to change your password easily. It's also worth pointing out that in an effort to remember multiple passwords, some people choose obvious ones that are easy for hackers to figure out, which can put your personal information at risk.

But it doesn't have to be this way. You can take steps to make it easier to remember passwords and keep them safe and secure. Here's how:

Step #1: Use a password manager

Setting up a password manager is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you don't forget your login information again and that your passwords are strong. "These virtual managers generate unique, complex passwords at random for each website, preventing hackers from either guessing your password or using leaked credentials from a different site," Rob Shavell, co-founder and chief executive officer of the cybersecurity firm DeleteMe, tells Yahoo Life.

Using a password manager can make your internet experience feel seamless. (Photo: Getty)
A password manager like LastPass makes it easy by generating safer, stronger passwords, as well as keeping track of your passwords for multiple websites across all of your devices and storing them all in an encrypted database. LastPass also offers one-click autofill, which automatically fills in web forms with data, such as credit card numbers, shipping addresses, and more.

By storing passwords and usernames with a password manager like LastPass, you are able to access your logins for your selected websites at any time. This means no more forgetting your logins.

Step #2: Use strong passwords

When creating strong passwords, keep two rules in mind:

Use different words than those used by other websites. For example, if you have social media and email accounts, avoid using the same password across all sites. If someone gets access to one of your accounts, that cybercriminal can also gain access to the others.

Don't reuse common phrases. While some people choose easy-to-remember passwords, experts agree that reusing commonly known phrases makes it much more likely that hackers will guess your password. Instead, choose unique combinations of letters, numbers, symbols, and punctuation marks.

Password managers can provide an extra layer of security to your internet experience. (Photo: Getty)
Step #3: Enable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is another great security feature available through many popular services. When enabled, additional verification methods, such as text messages or phone calls, are required to verify your identity. These types of measures add extra protection against phishing attacks where scammers attempt to steal sensitive user credentials.

Make sure that both SMS code and call options are turned on. The next time you visit a website requiring login details, you will receive instructions via either method.

By following these three steps, you can save yourself from the headache of forgetting your passwords ever again.

