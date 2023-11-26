Frustrated White House Aides Met With Top Biden Staffers Over War in Gaza: Report

A group of White House staffers convened a meeting with a group of President Joe Biden’s top advisers, including his chief of staff, earlier this month to express their concerns over the administration’s handling of the Israeli-Palestinian war and demand answers on the U.S.’s strategy for minimizing civilian deaths in Gaza, and what the region would look like after the war, according to new Washington Post report. The report details concerns among White House aides over the administration’s unwavering support for Israel, which has unleashed a brutal bombardment of Gaza since Oct. 7. That concern extended to a separate meeting between Palestinian Americans and White House aides, according to the Post. After the group said Biden would lose Arab and Muslim votes over its war handling, a White House official said Biden was merely trying to prevent World War III.

