‘My frustration has boiled over’: Florida AG taking legal action against Biden administration
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Biden’s policies go against federal law.
A little girl in Detroit, Michigan, dressed up as Kamala Harris to celebrate International Women’s Day, totally nailing her impression of the vice president, down to her “We did it Joe” phone call.This video, shot by Detroit resident Kenya White, shows her five-year-old daughter Rosie dressed in a Harris-inspired suit, and listing her accolades and accomplishments.“I was the first woman attorney general in California. I used to be a senator. I am now the first woman vice president of the United States,” Rosie says.Rosie then pulls out a phone and says “We did it Joe! You’re the president and I’m the vice president,” echoing Harris’s famous call to President Joe Biden after Pennsylvania was declared for the Democratic pair. Credit: Kenya White via Storyful
A White House spokeswoman on Tuesday had no comment on a media report that President Joe Biden's youngest dog had decamped the White House following an alleged biting incident, noting Biden's two canine pets often travel to his home state of Delaware. The comments follow a CNN report citing unnnamed sources that Biden's rescue dog Major had bitten a security staff member and that both dogs had left the White House.
Arizona sheriff Mark Dannels the impact of Biden’s immigration policies.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced Monday that he won't be seeking re-election in 2022, meaning yet another Senate seat will be without an incumbent defender during next year's mid-terms. The early sense among political analysts is that a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump will have the inside track to replace Blunt, given Trump's popularity in Missouri, a state he won by a commanding 15 percent in the 2020 presidential election. That was the highest share of the vote a Republican candidate had won in Missouri since former President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Old guard Republican senators are also stepping down in North Carolina, Ohio, Alabama, and Pennsylvania, which means the GOP could run as many as five Senate candidates from the so-called "Trump wing" of the party next year. Democrats aren't hopeless in some of those states, but it seems likely Blunt's seat will stay within the GOP. In previous years, an open Missouri Senate seat might have suggested a more competitive inter-party contest was on the horizon, but that's probably not the case in a post-Trump world, The Appeal's Daniel Nichanian tweeted Monday. Indeed, it may be telling that Jason Kander, who gave Blunt a surprising run for his money in 2016, quickly announced he isn't looking to launch another campaign. So, all things considered, it appears Blunt's retirement is another sign the GOP will continue to push itself closer to Trump. Blunt's retirement likely says a lot more about the direction of the GOP (towards Trumpism) than it does about a potential Dem pickup opportunity in a state Trump won by 15 points. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle
The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthy negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful, and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle
The U.S. House of Representatives could approve the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as early as Tuesday, with a vote allowing the Democratic president to sign the legislation into law later this week. Approval of the package, which is one of the biggest U.S. anti-poverty measures since the 1960s, would give Biden and the Democrats who control Congress a major legislative victory less than two months into his presidency. The Senate, where Democrats have effective control, passed its version of the bill on Saturday after a marathon overnight session.
States suing are Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a nomination hearing for Vanita Gupta, President Biden’s choice for associate attorney general. If confirmed, Gupta would become the third-highest-ranking official in the Department of Justice. Much of the questioning at Gupta’s hearing is likely to focus on her policy priorities during her previous stint in government, when she led the DOJ’s civil-rights division from 2014–2017. But senators on the committee would do well to also ask Gupta about how she came to assume that role. Despite Gupta’s multi-year tenure leading the civil-rights division, a job that normally requires Senate confirmation, Tuesday’s hearing represents the first time she has ever appeared before the Senate as a nominee for any position. That’s because the Obama administration used aggressive interpretations of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act to both install her as the acting head of the division and keep her in charge when her statutory time limit ran out. The successful use of both strategies set questionable precedents that have significantly weakened the Senate’s role in vetting executive branch officials. First, consider Gupta’s appointment. The Vacancies Act is intended to allow placeholders to temporarily fill executive offices during the interregnum period after one officer leaves and before another can be confirmed by the Senate. These placeholders are called “acting officers,” and the Act allows them to begin serving immediately without Senate approval. Because they are meant to be only placeholders, all acting officers must have already been serving somewhere in government: either in the high-ranking civil service, in some other Senate-confirmed job, or in the “first-assistant” position to the vacant office itself. Yet when President Obama wanted to appoint Gupta as acting civil-rights head, she wasn’t in government at all: She was working at the ACLU. So Obama took advantage of an ambiguity in the text of the Vacancies Act, appointing Gupta to the vacant position of deputy civil-rights head and then instantaneously elevating her to the acting-head position. Gupta’s appointment clearly went against the spirit of the Vacancies Act, which permits first assistants to assume acting roles, presuming they will have relevant experience from serving as second-in-command — experience Gupta did not have. Even the National Task Force on Rule of Law & Democracy, housed in the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice, characterized the move as “exploit[ing]” a “loophole.” But, in fact, Gupta’s appointment may not have been a true loophole, because it may not have been legal at all. When the Trump administration later attempted a similar maneuver to install Ken Cuccinelli as acting head of Citizenship and Immigration Services, a federal court invalidated the appointment. The court cabined its holding to situations in which the first-assistant position was created solely for the purpose of elevating someone to acting officer, but the court suggested that in a future case it might consider a broader ruling. As the court noted, there is strong evidence that when the Vacancies Act was passed, the understood meaning of “first assistant” did not “encompass those appointed to the first-assistant position after the vacancy arose.” There is similar legal ambiguity surrounding the length of Gupta’s service as civil-rights head. To encourage permanent nominations, an acting officer may only serve for seven months unless the president puts forward a permanent nominee (which, with rare exceptions, cannot be the acting officer herself). Although it was at first presumed that Obama would nominate Gupta — which would have immediately ended her tenure as acting head — he never did. Indeed, Obama never nominated anyone, meaning Gupta’s statutory time limit expired after seven months in early 2015. How, then, did Gupta continue to lead the division until Obama left office? Through exploitation of yet another loophole in the Act, which allows a non-Senate-confirmed person who is not officially an “acting officer” to nonetheless perform all the “non-exclusive” (i.e., shared or delegable) duties of an office indefinitely. When Gupta’s time limit expired, Attorney General Loretta Lynch simply purported to delegate to her all the duties of the civil-rights head position, arguing that they were all nonexclusive. When the DOJ attempted this strategy, Ilya Shapiro and I predicted that parties subject to Gupta-authorized enforcement actions would challenge her authority in court. Some did, indeed. But courts accepted Gupta’s argument that all of the powers she exercised must be presumed nonexclusive absent explicit text to the contrary, and all of the challenges failed. Nonetheless, the legality of this strategy is still not settled. A federal court recently struck down a similar move by the Trump administration, remarking that performing the nonexclusive duties of an office while being barred from using the “acting officer” title constitutes “a distinction without a difference.” Ironically, Gupta’s tenure helped establish two strategies that would be used to an even greater extent by the Trump administration in its attempts to avoid Senate advice and consent. Perhaps, then, it would be worth asking her whether she would still support the use of similar strategies to install those serving below her should she finally be confirmed.
President Biden's two German Shepherds have reportedly been moved from the White House following a "biting incident." Biden's dog Major had this "biting incident" with a member of White House security, which was "serious enough" that the two dogs were both moved to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware, last week, CNN reports. The dogs' move was confirmed by The New York Times, which cited a source as saying it's typical for them to stay in Delaware when first lady Jill Biden, who is now on the West Coast, is traveling. Biden adopted his dog Major from an animal shelter in 2018, and both Major and Biden's other German Shepherd, Champ, moved into the White House in January. "We trained them from the beginning," Biden told People in February. "Champ is old, he's 14 years old and he was extremely well-trained by the Canine Corps and he thinks he's Secret Service, but Major, who is a big, little dog, is about a year-and-half-old and the only rule Jill has and he follows it: do not get up on the furniture." Major has "been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and 'charging' at staff and security," CNN reports. The condition of the victim involved in the "biting incident," the report adds, isn't clear. But NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports that, according to one official, the "dogs are expected to return" to the White House. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle
We have narrowed down our search to five financial giants that have popped more than 15% year to date. These are: GS, MS, BAC, SCHW and COF.
State police said the trooper violated policies by ignoring the man’s pleas for help during the arrest in Lansing.
Coby James Harris, 21, was accused of assaulting his ex girlfriend following an incident in the town of Sturgis, between Detroit and Chicago, in February
The fraternity was suspended following the off-campus event.
Data: City and County of Denver; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosDenver will get $287 million in the new COVID relief package — but the city still needs to spend money from the first stimulus bill.What's happening: More than $15 million from the $127 million in coronavirus relief funds — approved as part of the CARES Act a year ago — remains unspent, city figures show. Other expenses are awaiting federal reimbursement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Officials say they've allocated the money but not spent it all yet, which they have to do by the end of the year.What's new: The local government aid in the latest relief bill is expected to have fewer restrictions, and Mayor Michael Hancock's administration hopes to use it to offset pandemic revenue losses."We are going to have to make sure we are balancing emergency needs along with the city's financial conditions," chief financial officer Brendan Hanlon said at a recent meeting.The intrigue: Denver auditor Tim O'Brien is raising concerns about the level of accountability regarding how the CARES Act money was spent because of vague rules, and an outside analyst suggested some of the spending was questionable, The Denver Post reports.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Nail art has come a long way since a toothpick-dotted flower made your DIY manicure feel extra special. Now most salons feature at least some sort of design option — a simple French manicure or an accent nail — if not an entire menu of color-coordinated choices. But in the wake of COVID-19, we're going back to basics, trying some of spring's most on-trend nail art designs at home.This season's coolest looks in particular are pretty, wearable, and in some cases, not too hard to DIY. From a new spin on florals with the daisy chain to unexpectedly chic color ways (like grounding earth-toned neutrals), we've rounded up the breakout nail art you're about to see everywhere. Scroll ahead and find the manicure you — and everyone else posting their #quarantinenails on Instagram — will be wearing this spring.Simple Nude If you're going to commit to a single polish color for spring, you can't go wrong with a glossy nude, which celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik proves to be low-key sexy when you find a shade that's an exact match to your skin tone, like this color on Hailee Steinfeld.Tie-DyeDesigning a tie-dye manicure is actually easier than it looks, but the process does require a little more finesse than squeeze bottles of dye and rubber bands. This example on NYC-based editor Naomi Elizée shows a new take, which features a blended bullseye effect instead of individual spirals. As with thrifted tie-dye T-shirts from the '70s, the beauty is in the imperfect homespun finish. Smiley FaceThe "indie nail" trend has ushered in a new, optimistic uptick in smiley-face art. We love this look out of S.and.M Salon that combines colorful flames, faded ombré, and the happy face.Electric Hearts If heart nails feel cheesy in mid-February, come spring, the cupid symbols are super chic. Create yours using an electric yellow polish and an artsy heart-cutout design like nail artist Kim Truong.Pastel Swooshies Nail artist and content creator Melanie Graves calls this minimalist manicure "pastel swooshies," for the combo of springtime color pairings and a swoosh-across-the-tip design.Indigo French If you're partial to a traditional French manicure, simply trade your classic white tip for an unexpected indigo blue, which Danish nail artist Romée proves pairs best with a matching sweater.Minimalist Blocking You don't have to get too wild in your design or color choice. Manicurist Chloe created this simple two-toned design using rose gold and milky pink polishes from Olive & June polishes, painting a stripe of each color down each nail.'90s ArtThis spring, we're going to see nail-art stickers become cool in a way we haven't seen since the '90s. L.A.-based nail salon Color Camp is jumping on the trend with itty-bitty yin-yang and rainbow stickers you can buy to DIY your own throwback manicure from home.Daisy ChainFlorals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but all things that bloom feel adorably apropos this time of year. You can paint a single blossom on each finger, or mix and match your bouquet with nail-art stickers or custom press-on gels, like these from ManiMe designed by manicurist Hang Nguyen.Milky Accents Before you go for an all-white manicure, dip your toes in lighter tones with some white accents. Cooler than a French manicure, this design by London-based nail artist Imarni takes a more abstract approach with clean matte white swirls.Earthy Neutrals Muted earth tones are seasonally fitting for March and April — so why not make like nail artist Canishiea Sams and pull together your matcha green with stone gray and paint a different color combo on each nail?Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?5 Trendy Spring Nail Polish Colors For A DIY ManiHailee Steinfeld Styles A Sexy Nude ManicureSaweetie Just Landed A Huge Beauty Partnership
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unloaded on Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cambridge, and the tabloid press in their extraordinary tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. But despite the numerous allegations levelled at named and unnamed members of the Royal family, The Queen emerged unscathed, and instead received glowing praise from the couple. Meghan described how "everyone" welcomed her to the royal set-up initially, but singled out the Queen as making her particularly comfortable. In another sign of their positive relationship, the Duchess said: “I just pick up the phone and I call the Queen - just to check-in. Meghan said the Queen has "always been wonderful" to her and that she reminded the Duchess of her own grandmother. "She’s always been warm and inviting," the Duchess added. The Duchess shared a touching anecdote on how her future husband’s grandmother gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the couple's first joint engagement together, and that the monarch also shared her blanket while travelling together between visits. The pair attended a ceremony for the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire in June 2018 and travelled north on the Royal train.
These simple mistakes could be throwing off your progress.
A South Florida couple claiming to be “farmers” working the land on two tiny suburban lots as they raked in federal COVID-19 relief funds pleaded guilty Monday to a fraud scheme.
Nearly half of the children — 1,400 — have been held beyond the three-day legal limit.