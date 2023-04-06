Frustration as burglars smash their way into another South Sound pot shop

More frustration in the South Sound as surveillance video shows a vehicle smashing its way into a pot shop.

Five people burst into the store, quickly scooping up whatever they could.

This latest smash-and-grab burglary happened early Monday at The Pot Zone 21+ in Midland, just outside Tacoma city limits.

This is not the first time the shop has been hit. The PotZone was burglarized back in March, nearly three weeks to the day.

In fact, they moved here hoping to reduce the burglaries. But it happened again early Monday morning.

It is becoming an all too familiar sight. A vehicle, this time a Kia Forte, used as a battering ram, to take down the door to a marijuana dispensary.

This time it happened just after 5 a.m. Monday morning at the PotZone 21+ on East 72nd Street in Midland.

“Deputies got on scene and did not see any vehicles in front of the business,” said Sgt. Darren Moss, Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman. “But they did see the window was smashed in the front door.”

Bodycam video shows what the Pierce County sheriff’s deputies encountered when they arrived.

But video from inside the PotZone shows at least five men, believed to be between 17 and 24 years old, ransacking the business.

At one point, they try to break through the glass counter window where most of the marijuana is kept.

“And they try to break it with a sign or something and couldn’t get back there,” Moss said. “So, that worked for the company.”

But the crooks weren’t done yet.

“And took a couple of random things,” Moss said. “And then, ultimately taking their ATM machine and putting it in the other stolen Kia that was outside.”

“Oh, that sucks,” said customer Ricky Truong. “Oh, my gosh.”

KIRO 7 showed the surveillance video to Truong.

He was asked why he thinks the burglaries continue to happen.

“You know, it would be nice if you could get the cops back here, start patrolling it,” Truong said. “I’ve lived here three years. I’ve seen like one cop drive up through my neighborhood in three years.”

Story continues

The owner is trying to prevent these costly burglaries. A post was installed since Monday, and two more are planned.

Sgt. Moss says there are other options as these criminals change the way they do their dirty work. He suggests installing concrete pillars to try to keep them out.

All of it, he concedes, is costly to owners who are ultimately the victims.

Anyone who knows anything about the burglary is asked to call 1.800.222.TIPS or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.