Frustration grows in Bridgewater over report on police response to mall fight incident

BRIDGEWATER - Members of the Township Council do not know the contents of a report by the state Office of Attorney General on a February 2022 incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall involving township police and two teenagers.

"We're more frustrated than you are," Councilman Howard Norgalis said at Thursday's Council meeting after resident Joan Pritchard asked for an update on the report.

Council President Michael Kirsh explained that when the Office of Attorney General delivered the report to the township in September, officials were told it was confidential and could not be read until the police department finishes its review.

"The five Council members have not seen it," Kirsh said. "We're not allowed to see it."

"Let us know what's going on," another resident told the Council. "Why haven't we've seen the report?"

In February, state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin expressed frustration that Bridgewater Township had taken an "an inordinate length of time" to review and release a report into the police response to an altercation between two juveniles at the Bridgewater Commons mall one year ago which drew a global response after a video went viral.

Platkin said at the time that any further delay in releasing the report "frays the fragile trust between the public and the law enforcement community."

If the report is not released "promptly," Platkin said, he will review whether his office’s report and findings on the incident should be released before the Bridgewater Police Department finishes its review that has been ongoing for four months.

That prompted Mayor Matt Moench to respond by saying he found Platkin's statement "quite perplexing" and said the township had been "stonewalled" by the Attorney General’s Office.

"When we attempted repeatedly to engage with the Attorney General’s office throughout the spring, summer, and fall of last year, we were essentially stonewalled," Moench said in his statement. “If, as the Attorney General claims, there has been a delay that ‘frustrates and frays the fragile trust between the public and the law enforcement community’ then the responsibility of that delay rests squarely in Trenton, not here in Bridgewater."

The controversy stems from an incident when two juveniles got into a physical altercation outside Bloomingdale’s at the mall just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022, and multiple Bridgewater police officers responded.

The police response resulted in one juvenile, a 14-year-old Black male, being forced to the ground and handcuffed, while a larger 15-year-old, who is of Colombian and Pakistani heritage and who was perceived to be white, Platkin said, was placed on a chair and not handcuffed.

The altercation between the juveniles and police response was recorded on video by bystanders and posted to social media. More than 1,000 complaints were received by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bridgewater Police Department, alleging discriminatory conduct based on race by the officers, Platkin said.

The video sparked protests in the township.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who has gained prominence representing the families of Black men and women killed by police throughout the country, was hired to represent the Black teen, Z'Kye Husain, of Somerville, and held a press conference at the Bridgewater municipal complex in the days following the altercation to announce he was considering litigation in the matter. No court case has been filed.

At that press conference, Z'Kye, then an eighth grader, said, "I don't understand why I got treated differently because of the color of my skin."

"I feel like I shouldn't be lucky that I wasn't hurt or killed by people who promise to protect us," Z'Kye added. "That's why we are here today to change that – to not be lucky to be treated like animals."

Both juveniles were later released to their parents, and no charges were filed against either child.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) within the Attorney General’s Office and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the incident. On July 1, 2022, the Attorney General’s Office formally superseded the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and assigned the matter to the OPIA, Platkin said.

In September, OPIA completed its investigation and sent a comprehensive Internal Affairs Report and Findings to the Bridgewater Police Department, Platkin said. Since that time, the matter has been proceeding in the local administrative process over which his office has no control, he said.

