Frustration grows in Nigeria at continuing fuel shortage

CHINEDU ASADU
·3 min read

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A prolonged fuel shortage in Nigeria, Africa’s top crude oil producer, has provoked growing frustration and many citizens are demanding government action.

Authorities blamed the scarcity of fuel on the withdrawal of adulterated gasoline which the West African nation’s national oil company said was found to have been imported by four oil marketers.

In the aftermath, the oil regulator has been unable to sustain distribution to retail outlets nationwide.

Across Nigerian cities on Friday, lines spilled from gas stations into major roads as motorists spent hours and nights waiting to fuel their cars.

“I slept with mosquitoes (at the station) … because there was no other option,” said Chijioke Ngene, a taxi driver and father of six who said he spent 14 hours through the night until he could buy fuel from a gas station in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

Gasoline shortages are common in Nigeria even though it is one of Africa’s top crude oil producers, pumping an average of 1.27 million barrels per day in November, according to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Nigeria's oil exports contributed more than 7% to its economic growth rate of 3.4% in 2021, the statistics agency reported this week.

But the country still depends on imported fuel as a result of under-performing refineries. Past fuel shortage crises have been caused by several factors including frequent strikes and the hoarding of the commodity by marketers in response to government policies.

The Nigerian government has said a “major investigation to unravel everything” has been launched to resolve the latest crisis.

Nigerians are groaning over the fuel shortage. Car owners are spending more time at filling stations than on the road, transport fares have skyrocketed and workers are finding it increasingly difficult to get to their offices.

Some operators are making fast money as they sell gasoline to desperate car owners for almost triple the original pump price.

In Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, and Abuja the public transport systems are being overstretched with fewer vehicles able to ferry commuters.

“Bolt (a ride-hailing platform) charged me Naira 5,000 ($12) this morning as fare to the office this morning from the usual Naira 2,000 ($5) I used to pay,” said Enitan Omolola who works as a sales clerk in Lagos. Many are unable to afford the increasing fares and have to struggle for seats in the public buses or walk long distances to work at best.

A national workers' union is threatening to strike, increasing pressure to resolve the crisis. The main opposition party has also asked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the nation's petroleum minister, to resign that post.

Though the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Company has said it has 1 billion liters of gas in stock and another 2.3 billion liters scheduled for delivery before the end of the month, its managing director, Mele Kyari, admitted in a meeting with Nigerian lawmakers that the fuel shortage “is completely unavoidable (and) we didn’t see it coming.”

The company has directed gas stations under its control to begin 24-hour sales though analysts argue the measure is not sustainable and not enough.

Gas station workers are also finding it difficult to cope with the surge in demand. Asked about the impact of working all night and into the next afternoon at one of the gas stations in Abuja, Eniola Ossai, an attendant, responded with a smirk: “What do you want us to do? It’s a serious situation,” he said.

Okorie Ikechukwu, 35, is one of the hundreds of taxi drivers operating in Abuja whose earnings have continued to drop as a result of the crisis. From earning Naira 7,000 ($17) a day, he now returns home to his family of three after the day’s work with between Naira 2,000 ($5) and Naira 3,000 ($7) he said, spending less time working and more time at gas stations.

“It has been terrible,” he said of the impact of the crisis on his business. “It is only God that is sustaining us. I am begging the government to help us.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Electrolyser supply crunch hangs over India's hydrogen ambitions

    A global supply crunch of electrolysers needed to produce green hydrogen and a lack of domestic manufacturers to make them pose a major challenge to India's ambitious targets to use the zero-carbon fuel, a government official told Reuters. India, which unveiled the first phase of its hydrogen policy on Thursday, plans to manufacture 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030, half of the European Union's 2030 target of 10 million tonnes. Green hydrogen has the best environmental credentials of the various categories of the clean-burning fuel because it is produced using renewable energy.

  • Israel shoots down alleged drone launched by Hezbollah

    The Israeli military on Thursday said it shot down an unmanned aircraft launched by Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group into Israeli airspace. The incident occurred just a day after Hezbollah's chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said his group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in its possession into precision-guided munitions. In a statement, the Israeli military said it had monitored the drone “throughout the incident” before shooting it down.

  • Plans approved to replace gas station in Weymouth's Jackson Square

    The owner of a car service station in Jackson Square has agreed to scale down the site's redevelopment.

  • Travel nurse firm cashes in on pandemic's staff shortages

    Data: Company filings; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosAMN Healthcare, one of the largest health care staffing firms, reported record travel nurse revenue and profits last year, especially in the fourth quarter.Why it matters: The Omicron variant of the coronavirus battered hospital staffs, especially among nurses, and pushed hospitals to pay up for whatever help they could get — and those same forces benefited companies who place traveling nurses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Kim Potter faces sentencing in killing of Daunte Wright

    Ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will be sentenced Friday morning after a jury found her guilty in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 2021 killing of Daunte Wright.State of play: Prosecutors are asking Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu for a sentence of just over seven years — in the middle of the state's guidelines. The maximum sentence is 15 years. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePotter's

  • Rangers stun Dortmund as Barca and Napoli draw in Europa League

    Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Europa League on Thursday while Barcelona had to come from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Napoli in their play-off first leg tie.

  • Outrage over Black teen handcuffed in mall fight

    The police response to a fight at a New Jersey mall has sparked outrage after a Black teenager was handcuffed and pinned to the ground while another teenager was allowed to sit on a couch. Both teenagers are speaking out. Jericka Duncan reports.

  • Taiwan, with eye on China, to boost protection for its semiconductor secrets

    Taiwan's government proposed on Thursday a new law to prevent China from stealing its chip technology, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up its economic espionage. Tech powerhouse Taiwan makes the majority of the world's most advanced semiconductor chips, used in everything from fighter jets to mobile phones, and the government has long worried about Chinese efforts to copy that success, including through economic espionage, poaching talent and other methods. Taiwan's cabinet said it had proposed new offences for "economic espionage" under the national security law, setting out punishment of up to 12 years in prison for those who leak core technologies to China or "foreign enemy forces".

  • Governors' races in 'blue wall' states carry high stakes for voting rights

    Democrats are in jeopardy of losing their long-time firewall against new voting restrictions in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should Republicans who support such curbs win competitive governors' races in those states in November. Republican victories in the three states could have profound implications for the 2024 presidential election. Nicknamed the "blue wall" after helping President Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in 2020, they also were home to challenges from Republican officials trying to overturn the election's results.

  • Powerful storm threatens more than 70 million people

    A powerful storm could bring tornadoes and heavy snow to millions of Americans. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.

  • Putin gets a new card to play in standoff with the West over Ukraine

    Russian lawmakers have formally requested that Putin recognize Ukraine's rebel-held breakaway regions. The U.S. has warned him against it.

  • West Palm Beach police officer arrested, accused of using excessive force

    A West Palm Beach police officer has been arrested, accused of using excessive force during the arrest of a trespassing suspect in 2019.

  • ‘Irreversible’: No easy fix for water fouled by gas driller

    Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer. Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them. One of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom has entered a difficult new phase as prosecutors pursue criminal charges against the state’s most prolific gas driller — and push for a settlement they say could yield more significant benefits for homeowners than a conviction.

  • Trump's lawyer interrupted a hearing about the Trump Organization's finances to ask New York's AG to investigate whether Hillary Clinton spied on Trump

    Judge Arthur Engoron cut Trump's lawyer Alina Habba off, saying: "The Clintons are not before me."

  • Trump said in court he had no 'knowledge' of his company's finances a day before he issued an 1,100-word statement defending his company's finances

    Donald Trump said the Trump Organization has "fantastic assets" and prosecutors should consider executing Hillary Clinton instead of investigating it.

  • Hillary Clinton Shows Fail-Safe Way To Know Donald Trump, Fox News Are Lying

    The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hit back at a new right-wing attack on Twitter.

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off

  • The ‘Clown Car’ of Reasons That Trump Could Go Down

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump is closer to wearing an orange jumpsuit than he’s ever been.That’s what TrumpNation author Tim O’Brien thinks anyway. It’s been three years since the investigation into the Trump Organization began and no Trump has been arrested. But with the news this Thursday that Donald has been court-ordered to testify and last week’s bombshell that his accounting firm Mazars USA was dropping him, O’Brien believes that could change.He tells Molly Jong-F

  • Donald Trump's Catch-22: 'take the 5th' or risk testifying

    A court ruling created a real possibility that Donald Trump will sit for sworn testimony and presents substantial legal and reputational risks to the former president.

  • Newsom Rips Into Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, Calling Them “Propaganda Networks”; Announces New State Unit To Combat Misinformation

    California Governor Gavin Newsom lashed out today at what he called “Perhaps one of the great disinformation networks in America…One America News” for spreading “a lot of misinformation” about Covid. He did not stop there. “I’m not just referring to Newsmax or the primetime propaganda lineup at Fox News and all of their pundits that […]