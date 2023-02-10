Frustration at UN ahead of likely row with Russia on Syria aid

FILE PHOTO: U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters in New York
1
Michelle Nichols
·3 min read

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will next week discuss if it will allow the UN to deliver aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more than one Turkish border crossing following Monday's devastating earthquake - a move Russia does not think is needed.

With the death toll in Turkey and Syria passing 23,000, some diplomats expressed frustration on Friday that the 15-member council has been slow to act after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed for more access to northwest Syria via Turkey.

"There is frustration with foot-dragging on this. The Secretary-General said we need more crossings. The UN Security Council needs to step up and get it done," said a UN diplomat familiar with discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Since 2014 the United Nations has been able to deliver aid to millions of people in need in the northwest of war-torn Syria through Turkey under a Security Council mandate. But it is currently restricted to using just one border crossing.

Brazil's UN Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths - who is in Turkey and will also visit Syria - will brief the council next week and that any action by the body will "depend on an evaluation of the concrete situation on the ground, it cannot be a gut reaction to what is in the press."

Following Guterres' remarks on Thursday and calls by aid groups, the United States is pushing for the Security Council to adopt another resolution "that would allow for additional border crossings so that the UN can access areas in need," said a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

'WE'LL LISTEN'

The Syrian government views aid deliveries across its border as a violation of its sovereignty and says aid should be delivered across frontlines of the 12-year-old civil war. On Friday it approved aid deliveries across frontlines.

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday that the existing council mandate limiting shipments to a single border crossing was sufficient and that deliveries across frontlines could be expanded to reach people in need.

He added: "We'll listen to Griffiths when he is back."

Some diplomats hope the briefing by Griffiths could help convince Syrian ally and veto-power Russia to allow council approval of more border access points.

"We will ask for the opening of one or more cross-border points which may be critical in order to save lives," said a senior U.N. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Some of the member states will need to be encouraged by specific recommendations from Martin Griffiths. This will make it easier."

The United Nations has long said that challenges to increasing aid deliveries across frontlines include receiving timely security guarantees and approvals and a lack of funding.

UN aid via Turkey reached 2.7 million people a month in northwest Syria last year, compared with 43,500 people a month who received aid from routes within Syria since August 2021.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Don Durfee and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday pushed for more aid access to northwestern Syria from Turkey, seeking an expanded mandate from the UN Security Council to allow UN help to be delivered through more than one border crossing after a devastating earthquake struck the region earlier this week. Speaking to reporters, Guterres said now was the time to explore all possible avenues to get aid and personnel into the rebel-held area affected by the earthquake, which has killed at least 19,000 people in Turkey and Syria. "Many non-UN relief agencies are already delivering through other crossings," Guterres told reporters.

  • World Food Programme warns of stock shortage in quake-hit northwest Syria

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Food Programme (WFP) is running out of stocks in northwest Syria and called to open more border crossings from Turkey after both countries were ravaged by earthquakes, the U.N. food aid organisation said on Friday. Currently, there is only one open crossing, at Bab al-Hawa, between Turkey and the opposition-held northwest Syria.

  • Alexandria hospital to teach lifesaving skill to public Saturday and again Feb. 25

    Chest compressions, or hands-only Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, is a skill Rapides Regional Medical Center wants to encourage the public to learn.

  • Safety investigators subpoena pilots over close call at JFK

    Federal investigators said Friday they have issued subpoenas to force the pilots of an American Airlines jet to sit for recorded interviews about a close call on a runway at New York's Kennedy Airport last month. “NTSB has determined that this investigation requires that the flight crew interviews be audio recorded and transcribed by a court reporter to ensure the highest degree of accuracy, completeness, and efficiency,” the agency said in a preliminary report. The NTSB said the American Airlines Boeing 777 crossed an active runway on Jan. 13 without approval from air traffic controllers, and that led to a close call with a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 that was taking off on the same runway.

  • Balaclava-clad attackers shoot man dead after car chase

    Balaclava-clad attackers shot a man dead after a car chase in south-east London on Thursday night.

  • Downed Chinese balloon is part of larger surveillance program on 5 continents, US officials say

    The suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force above the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend was part of a global surveillance program by the Chinese military, according to intelligence officials. The balloon, which China claimed to be a civilian research airship that was blown off-course, was first spotted in Montana, home to three of the nation’s nuclear missile silos. Speaking to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, several intelligence officials confirmed that the balloon was part of a larger surveillance effort operated by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

  • AMD wins nearly a third of processor market, Arm's climb slows, analyst report

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc has captured nearly a third of the market for central processor units while British chip technology firm Arm Ltd's rise in the PC market slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to an analyst report. AMD has grabbed share away from Intel Corp, which still remains the largest player in the market for what are known as x86 processors, which work with popular operating systems like Microsoft Corp's Windows. In the fourth quarter, Intel had 68.7% market share for x86 processors versus AMD's 31.3%, which was up from 28.5% a year earlier, according to Mercury Research.

  • 60 Minutes Overtime covers the war in Ukraine

    Here are the stories 60 Minutes Overtime has covered since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Nuggets acquire Bryant from Lakers, send Hyland to Clippers

    The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets picked up center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that also saw guard Bones Hyland wind up with the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of a trade that also involved the Orlando Magic, Denver sent guard Davon Reed and a second-round pick to the Lakers, general manager Calvin Booth announced Thursday.

  • Biden says he sees no recession in 2023 or 2024 -PBS NewsHour interview

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he did not believe the U.S. economy will fall into recession either this year or next year, his most confident prediction on the fate of an economy that is still rattled by fears of a downturn. Economists for months have been warning of a possible recession as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in order to tame decades-high inflation. Biden himself has said a recession was possible, and earlier this week he told reporters that the risk was very low.

  • Haiti needs outside help to end 'nightmare' of gang violence -OHCHR

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called on the international community on Friday to "urgently consider" sending a specialized support force to impoverished Haiti, which has been gripped by a "living nightmare" of gang violence. Haiti's government in October asked for a "specialized armed force" to help combat armed gangs who had blockaded a critical fuel terminal. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shortly after proposed that one or several countries send such a force to help Haiti's police remove the threat posed by gangs.

  • Pentagon condemns Ohio National Guard head pushing NewsNation reporter before press conference arrest

    Body-camera footage shows that a cable news reporter pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference in Ohio had just had a heated confrontation with the leader of the state’s national guard

  • Wagner Group stops recruiting prisoners

    The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries has said its prison recruitment drive has ended, after thousands of inmates were sent to fight in Ukraine.

  • Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open

    At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where a man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from the police chief.

  • Cruisegoers are paying $75,000 a week to stay in the 'Ultimate Family Townhouse' on Royal Caribbean's new Icon of the Seas — see inside the three-story suite complete with a private slide

    The three-story, 1772-square-foot townhouse is already 55% sold out for 2024 sailings, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley told investors Tuesday.

  • Commanders haven’t decided whether or not to pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option

    Commanders defensive end Chase Young returned from his torn ACL to play the last three games of the 2022 season. Now Washington has a significant decision to make on Young’s contract this spring. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday that the organization has not yet come to a consensus on whether or not [more]

  • Zelensky: ‘Today’s missile strike is a challenge to NATO, collective security’

    Following Moscow’s 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine on Feb.

  • Wagner Group claims to have stopped recruiting prisoners for war against Ukraine

    Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has “completely stopped” recruiting prisoners to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Wagner founder Evgenii Prigozhin said on Feb. 9.

  • Ukraine's National Guard explains step-by-step creation of Offensive Guard

    As part of the formation of the Offensive Guard units, the National Guard brigades will first be manned and then deployed to one of the training grounds, where their training will begin. Source: press service of Ukraine's National Guard, citing Colonel Artem Illiukhin, Commander of the Rubizh (Frontier) 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade of the National Guard.

  • ‘High-altitude object’ downed over Alaska, White House says

    U.S. fighter aircraft have taken down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska within the last hour, says a White House spokesman during a briefing on Friday.