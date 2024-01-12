Frustrations grow as business robberies continue in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have responded to an armed robbery at a business, on average, every day these past two weeks. Now, dozens of business owners are calling for action.

Before 1 a.m. Thursday, a panic alarm sent officers to a gas station on East Shelby Drive. A store clerk told them a man in a black hoodie and black face mask, armed with a gun, handed over a plastic bag and said, “Take your time, my brother just died, and I’m not going to kill you.”

He got away with $225 and 10 packs of Newport cigarettes.

According to the city’s crime map, 13 other businesses reported armed robberies in the past two weeks. That’s averaging one a day, not to mention the burglaries, thefts, and shoplifting also reported.

Business owners say frustration is mounting. Dozens of them signed their name on a letter drafted by the greater Memphis chamber president sent to the governor, lieutenant governor, and house speaker.

It asks for assistance to curb the crime, like financial aid and stiffer charges on stolen firearms.

City council member Rhonda Logan says she’s glad to see business owners speaking up.

“And the business community stepping out like that, that’s important. It sends a message that everyone is engaged and involved. It’s affecting all of us,” Logan said. “I’m very concerned about the economic impact, the adverse economic impact it’s having, but for the safety of our residents and citizens.”

She says she’s also discussing solutions.

“I’ve spoken to many business owners in my district about what can we do,” Logan said.

This week, Memphis Police Chief CJ laid out some of the ways MPD is fighting back. Those include hiring a historic number of recruits and establishing Connect Memphis, where business owners can buy hardware and storage to hook up their cameras to the real-time crime center, giving officers a live feed.

Davis says she hopes to establish a business security alliance in partnership with the chamber and tourism bureau to improve communication regarding crime trends.

“Part of my vision is business communities helping each other and having a broader network and having different government institutions to work with us in a holistic approach,” Davis said.

Davis also told the council that over the past month, crime overall is down in all nine precincts.

As for Thursday morning’s incident, it’s the second business on the block to report an armed robbery in a matter of days.

Police say no one was injured. At last check, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

