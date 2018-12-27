Fry, bake, roast, grill, and more with the Instant Pot of air fryers

Air fryers make up the hottest trend in kitchen gadgets right now, perhaps even more popular than slow cookers and pressure cookers. But not all air fryers are created equal. The Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer is pretty much the Instant Pot of air fryers. It’s a fantastic air fryer that cooks up crispy food without all the oil you need in a traditional deep fryer, but it can also do so much more. It bakes, grills, roasts, sautees, and more, all in a single device that’s wonderfully easy to clean. It’s on sale right now on Amazon at a discount, so definitely check it out.

Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer, Large/3L, Black: $110.19

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

This Oster air fryer air-fries to the perfect crispiness for the taste and texture of fried food, using only a tablespoon or less of oil for a healthier alternative

Hot air fryer has a titanium-infused coating that cooks food 30% faster and is 8 times more durable than regular nonstick coatings; it’s also PTFE- and PFOA-free, and easy to clean

Dual cooking method uses a tilt motion, fan assisted convection, and radiated heat conduction- heating elements above and below the bowl-to expose food to circulating heat, and cook it evenly

LCD screen lets you set cooking time and temperature; unit shuts off automatically when food is done

Large, 3 liter capacity lets you cook more at a time

Includes roasting rack, measuring Spoon, cool-touch handle, and recipe book

See the original version of this article on BGR.com