Fry, bake, roast, grill, and more with the Instant Pot of air fryers

Air fryers make up the hottest trend in kitchen gadgets right now, perhaps even more popular than slow cookers and pressure cookers. But not all air fryers are created equal. The Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer is pretty much the Instant Pot of air fryers. It’s a fantastic air fryer that cooks up crispy food without all the oil you need in a traditional deep fryer, but it can also do so much more. It bakes, grills, roasts, sautees, and more, all in a single device that’s wonderfully easy to clean. It’s on sale right now on Amazon at a discount, so definitely check it out.
Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer, Large/3L, Black: $110.19
Here’s what you need to know from the product page:
- This Oster air fryer air-fries to the perfect crispiness for the taste and texture of fried food, using only a tablespoon or less of oil for a healthier alternative
- Hot air fryer has a titanium-infused coating that cooks food 30% faster and is 8 times more durable than regular nonstick coatings; it’s also PTFE- and PFOA-free, and easy to clean
- Dual cooking method uses a tilt motion, fan assisted convection, and radiated heat conduction- heating elements above and below the bowl-to expose food to circulating heat, and cook it evenly
- LCD screen lets you set cooking time and temperature; unit shuts off automatically when food is done
- Large, 3 liter capacity lets you cook more at a time
- Includes roasting rack, measuring Spoon, cool-touch handle, and recipe book
BGR Top Deals:
- Your cable company hates us so much for telling you about this $50 box
- Why pay $50 for Philips Hue’s smart LED bulbs when these $17 bulbs are just as good?
Trending Right Now:
- What does it mean if the hole in the ISS was drilled from the inside?
- Russia says there’s no defense against its new hypersonic intercontinental ballistic missile
- Galaxy S10+ leak shows the screen alone will be as big as the entire Galaxy Note 7