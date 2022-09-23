You can fry chicken like a pro in this wildly popular air fryer–toaster oven

The Breville Smart Oven Pro is far more than your standard toaster oven.

Toast, roast, bake, broil—and yes, even slow cook and air fry—there’s not much you can’t do in the Breville Smart Oven Pro. If you’re going to dedicate counter space to a toaster oven, this is the multipurpose machine that deserves that space.

I cook three meals a day for a family of four, so having an appliance on my counter that can heat and reheat efficiently is a must. While I love a standard slice-style toaster for how quickly it toasts bread, there’s not much else it can do—not even reheat pizza. A toaster oven meets more needs in a family-friendly kitchen.

A half tray of muffins and a full-sized galette both fit perfectly, and cook beautifully, in the Breville Smart Oven Pro.

The Breville Smart Oven Pro has features beyond what most basic toaster ovens can do, competing with the full-size oven for attention in my kitchen right now. Not only did it toast bread and bagels to superior evenness, it cooked bacon, baked muffins, reheated buffalo chicken dip, and made “fried” chicken, all faster than my regular oven.

Bacon was done in 12 minutes, and air-fried chicken took about half an hour, including preheating time.

While there’s not a function that’s specifically called Air Fry, this countertop oven features a convection fan that technically air fries with the best of them.

If you’re looking for an attractive countertop appliance that can take on a substantial amount of cooking tasks, the Breville Smart Oven Pro is the way to go.

