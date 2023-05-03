The Fry Spot has reopened in a new Peoria location. Here's a peek at the menu

Jeremy and Cierra Sargent, co-owners of The Fry Spot, have a much larger kitchen to work in since their move to the Premier Event & Entertainment Center, at 3214 N. Dries Lane across from the Landmark Recreation Center in Peoria.

The Fry Spot reopened in a new location on May 2.

The Peoria restaurant closed its North Prospect Road location last year, but co-owner Jeremy Sargent said a new opportunity arose for the business.

“As long as God will open up doors for me, I’ll keep walking through them,” he said. “And here’s another opportunity to live out our dream and finally see it through.”

Where can I find The Fry Spot?

Location: The Fry Spot will is located in the Premier Event & Entertainment Center at 3214 N. Dries Lane, Peoria.

Hours: The business will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and will be closed Sunday and Monday.

What's on the menu?

Fries: Customers will be able to order the restaurant's specialty fries. A jerk chicken fry has been recently added to the menu, according to The Fry Spot's Facebook page. Other fry options include:

Fish fry for $12

Philly fry for $14

Asada fry for $14

Surf and turf fry for $16

Jook Box: Boxes are served with white rice, corn and sausage. Options include:

Catfish and shrimp for $22

Tilapia and shrimp for $22

Shrimp for $24

Salmon and shrimp for $25

Pasta/rice items: Prices range from $14 to $17, and customers can various Alfredo-based dishes.

Drinks: Customers can also order sodas or lemon shake-ups to go with their meal.

Connect with The Fry Spot online

Website: https://www.fryspotpeoria.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefryspotpeoria

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefryspotpeoria/

