Fryeburg man free on bail after being charged for assaulting police officers

Apr. 29—FRYEBURG — Oxford County Sheriff's Office assisted Fryeburg police in the detention of an armed and intoxicated man Monday on several misdemeanor charges, including assault on police officers.

Fryeburg police asked for assistance in the area of Haleytown Road for an intoxicated man armed with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun. Craig Leighton, 39, of Fryeburg, was shooting and having a confrontation with an individual, who reported Leighton was trying to gain entry into his house, said Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

Leighton charged at the Fryeburg officers who had confronted and pepper sprayed him after the subject was noncompliant. Oxford County deputies assisted local police with securing the extremely combative man, Urquhart said.

While trying to get the suspect into the Fryeburg police cruiser, a deputy was kicked several times by the male, Urquhart said.

Fryeburg Rescue was called to decontaminate the subject, but Leighton was so hostile and confrontational that rescue personnel could not safely check him, and they cleared the scene. He was transported to the Oxford County Jail by Fryeburg police after he was medically cleared at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.

Officers involved in the arrest were medically evaluated and cleared.

Leighton was released Wednesday after posting $1,000 bail.