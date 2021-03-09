Frying pan attack ends with resident stabbing intruder, Michigan cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

An alleged home invasion by a man armed with frying pans was recently thwarted by a resident, Michigan police say.

Officers in Marquette were dispatched to a home Feb. 28 following an assault and home intrusion, the police department said. Officers found both the victim and suspect with injuries.

The home’s resident was allegedly struck by the suspect with two frying pans, police said. The resident countered by stabbing his alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Chapoton, according to police.

Chapoton and the victim knew one another before the home invasion, police said. They were both transported to an area hospital and treated for their injuries and released, according to police.

Chapoton faces life in prison from an assault with intent to murder charge. He also faces charges of home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He remains in the Marquette County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

