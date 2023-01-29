FS Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of February to $0.25. This takes the annual payment to 3.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

FS Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

FS Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 21% also shows that FS Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 38.2% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 24% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

FS Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that FS Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like FS Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for FS Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

