FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Forman: Thank you, Robert, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us for FSK's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. This past year is a year of significant accomplishments for FSK. We continued rotating our investment portfolio into FS KKR originated assets as our investment team originated over $4.5 billion in new investments. We achieved the strategic goals outlined in our September 2021 Analyst and Investor Day. We hosted another successful Investor Day this past November and we issued $500 million of three and a quarter unsecured notes in January of 2022. These efforts as well as the positive impact of rising interest rates have resulted in meaningful earnings growth as our adjusted net investment income per share for the full year grew over 10% as compared to 2021.

While 2022 was also a year of market volatility and economic uncertainty, we're pleased to have concluded the year with strong results as we exceeded our quarterly guidance each quarter at rewarded shareholders with both an attractive base and a supplemental dividend every quarter. In terms of our fourth quarter results, we generated net investment income totalling $0.80 per share and adjusted net investment income totalling $0.81 per share as compared to our public guidance of $0.74 and $0.75 per share respectively. Our net asset value declined 1.6% quarter-over-quarter as our investment portfolio decline was offset slightly by out-earning our $0.68 per share dividend on accretive share repurchases. During the fourth quarter, our investment team originated approximately $863 million of new investments.

Finally, from a liquidity perspective, we entered the quarter with approximately $3 billion of available liquidity. Through February 24, 2023, we have repurchased $87 million of shares under our $100 million share repurchase program. In the fourth quarter, we repurchase $23 million of shares and subsequent to quarter end, we purchased $19 million of shares. As of February 24, we had $13 million remaining under the $100 million program. Based on our positive fourth quarter financial results, our board has declared a first quarter total distribution of $0.70 per share. As part of this distribution, we're also pleased to be raising our quarterly-based dividend to $0.64 per share, which represents approximately 5% increase over our last quarter's $0.61 per share based dividend and approximately a 7% increase in our base dividend from a year ago.

The increased quarterly based dividend reflects our positive outlook on the long-term earnings power of the company. Additionally, based on the overall strength of the company's earnings power, we expect our quarterly supplemental distribution to total a minimum of $0.06 per share throughout 2023 and possibly beyond, equating to a minimum of $0.70 per share per quarter of quarterly distributions during 2023. On an annualized basis, our first quarter distribution represents an attractive 11.3% annualized yield on our December 31, 2022 net asset value and an annualized yield of approximately 14.3% based on our share price. I'm extremely proud of the accomplishments of the team during the past 12 months. Based on our experienced team and the significant resources of our platform, I believe we are well positioned for 2023 and beyond.

Before I conclude my remarks, I'd like to comment briefly on the recently announced merger between FS Investments and Portfolio Advisors. While the transaction is a significant one for FS Investments accelerating the growth of our firm, it is important to note that the transaction has no impact on FSK and the FS KKR advisor. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Dan and the team to provide additional color on the market and the quarter.

Daniel Pietrzak: Thanks, Michael. As I reflect on the time since the establishment of the FS KKR Advisor, I take great pride in the growth and capabilities of our investment team, as we have originated over $21 billion of new investments in FSK. As Michael mentioned, we are pleased with the performance of these originated assets and how we have positioned FSK to provide an attractive dividend yield to our investors. In terms of the market and economic environment, as we enter 2023, we continue to expect above average levels of volatility over the near term. Given the federal reserves continued focus on fighting inflation, as well as continued geopolitical issues, certain remaining supply chain constraints and margin pressures on companies of all sizes, there's still a lot of uncertainty over the direction of inflation and rates in the broader economy, and we believe the macroeconomic environment will likely remain challenging throughout 2023.

While we continued exercise caution with respect to new originations, we believe the increased volatility and economic uncertainty has created compelling investment opportunities for us and other large scale private debt investors. Sponsors continue to turn to large stable direct lending platforms as alternatives to the more volatile syndicated debt markets. Additionally, the economics and return opportunities on new originations are extremely attractive to us, driven by spread widening and the increase in base rates. Compared to a year ago, spreads on new originations are approximately 100 basis points higher with enhanced call protection and attractive leverage levels for high-quality companies. With that said, we believe M&A transaction volumes will remain below average until investors can gain confidence that inflation has stabilized and there is more clarity on what the broader economic landscape might look like going forward.

In terms of portfolio company performance, we continue to see positive financial results from the majority of our portfolio companies. We attribute these results to our focus on larger companies at the upper end of the middle market, companies with strong competitive positions, resilient cash flows, and businesses in noncyclical industries. Our portfolio companies reported a weighted average year-over-year EBITDA growth rate of approximately 15% across companies in which we have invested in since April of 2018. In addition to this EBITDA growth, by continuing to focus on larger companies, we have increased the weighted average EBITDA of our portfolio companies to $204 million as of the end of the fourth quarter as compared to $164 million at the end of 2021.

Certain companies in our portfolio have been impacted by a combination of inflation, supply chain issues, and increasing interest rates, which contributed to a meaningful portion of our portfolio depreciation during the fourth quarter. While Brian will speak about specific names in more detail later, we continue to closely monitor financial performance and the positioning of our portfolio companies, leaning on the resources of our experienced investment team and portfolio monitoring units. We are extremely proud of the work we have done to rotate the portfolio over the last several years, and we remain focused on continuing this rotation in 2023. Turning to our quarterly investment activity. During the fourth quarter, we originated $863 million of investments.

And similar to the prior few quarters, these primarily focused on fundings and add-on financings to existing portfolio of companies. Approximately 70% of our originations came from opportunities and companies previously invested in by KKR. During the fourth quarter, our new corporate lending opportunities carried a weighted average coupon of SOFAR plus 660 basis points. and a weighted average LTV of 40%. Our new investments combined with $1.1 billion of net sales and repayments, when factoring in our sales to our joint venture equated to a net portfolio decrease of $221 million during the fourth quarter. One new financing worth noting is our new investment in La Pari Foods, a specialty and branded food distributor that sources, manufactures and distributes into the U.S. grocery market with an emphasis on the primer of the store products.

In January 2019, FSK and other funds managed by KKR provided a $615 million unit tranche and DDTL financing to support the buyout of the company. Benefiting from our incumbency position, during the fourth quarter of 2022, we led a $790 million unitranche and DDTL financing to support the acquisition of the company by a new sponsor with more attractive economics and a lower leverage point than our original investment. In terms of interest coverage, at the end of the fourth quarter, our portfolio companies had a median interest coverage of 1.9 times. And while we have seen a slight uptick in amendment activity, we would note in situations where amendments have occurred, we are seeing meaningful equity support from our financial sponsors due to both the long-term viability of the business models of the companies in which we have invested in and the recent vintage of funds from which the sponsors have contributed their equity capital.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brian to discuss our portfolio in more detail.

Brian Gerson: Thanks, Dan. As of December 31, 2022, our investment portfolio had a fair value of $15.4 billion, consisting of 197 portfolio companies. This compares to a fair value of $15.8 billion and 195 portfolio companies as of September 30, 2022. At the end of the fourth quarter, our 10 largest portfolio companies represented approximately 19% of the fair value of our portfolio. We continue to focus on senior secured investments as our portfolio consisted of 60.3% first lien loans and 68.8% senior secured debt as of December 31. In addition, our joint venture represented 9.3% of the fair value of the portfolio and asset-based finance investments represented 12.4% and equating to an additional 21.7%, which is comprised predominantly of first lien loans or secured asset-based finance investments.

The weighted average yield on accruing debt investments was 11.4% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 10.4% as of September 30. As a reminder, the weighted average yield is adjusted to exclude the accretion associated with the merger with FSKR. The increase in our weighted average yield during the fourth quarter was primarily associated with the continued rise in base rates as well as higher yields on new originations during the past few quarters. During the fourth quarter, excluding the impact of merger accounting, we experienced net portfolio depreciation on investments of approximately $105 million. The largest negative movers in our portfolio, which were impacted by credit performance-related issues during the quarter were Pure Fishing and KBS.

Pure Fishing is a leading global supplier of fishing equipment and gear that experienced weaker results due to retailer destocking as well as inflationary pressures. KBS is a provider of janitorial and facility maintenance services to a variety of end markets typically under multiyear contracts. Performance has been negatively impacted by labor inflation, and the roll-off of COVID-related work. At this point, we will characterize the performance issues with both companies as transitory in nature. I'd also like to comment on another investment, Open Door. The company is an online real estate platform, facilitating the purchase and sale of single-family homes. In October of 2021, we led an investment in a $2.2 billion asset-secured mezzanine debt facility, which has since been reduced to $1 billion through a combination of undrawn commitment amount cancellations and debt repayments at par plus the related prepayment premiums which has meaningfully reduced our exposure.

As of December 31, 2022, FSK's total investment had a funded principal amount of $71.1 million only compared to a principal amount of $106.6 million and undrawn commitment amount of $53.4 million as of September 30, 2022. In terms of nonaccrual, as of December 31, 2022, nonaccruals totaled 4.9% of our portfolio on a cost basis and 2.4% on a fair value basis, compared to 5% on a cost basis and 2.5% on a fair value basis as of September 30, 2022. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Steven.

Steven Lilly: Thanks, Brian. As Michael mentioned earlier, we are pleased to be able to reward shareholders with an increase in our base dividend as well as to communicate the company's positive view that our supplemental distribution should equate to a minimum of $0.06 per share per quarter during 2023 and possibly longer, resulting in a total minimum distribution of $0.70 on per share per quarter. On an annualized basis, our distribution totals $2.80 per share, representing an 11.3% yield on our December 31, 2022 net asset value of $24.89 per share. Turning to our financial results for the fourth quarter. Total investment income increased by $38 million quarter-over-quarter, driven by increased interest income. The components of our total investment income during the quarter were as follows: Total interest income was $360 million, an increase of $42 million quarter-over-quarter.

Dividend and fee income totaled $89 million, a decrease of $4 million quarter-over-quarter. Our dividend and fee income during the fourth quarter is summarized as follows: $53 million of recurring dividend income from our joint venture, other dividends from various portfolio companies totaling approximately $24 million and fee income totaling approximately $12 million. Our interest expense totaled $109 million, an increase of $13 million quarter-over-quarter, largely due to the impact of rising base rates on our secured debt facilities. Our weighted average cost of debt was 4.8% at December 31. Management fees totaled $59 million, a decrease of $2 million quarter-over-quarter. Incentive fees totaled $27 million during the fourth quarter, which is net of the $15 million incentive fee waiver.

As previously noted, as part of the FSK, FSKR merger, which closed in June of 2021, the adviser agreed to waive $90 million of incentive fees spread evenly over 6 quarters, which began during the third quarter of 2021. As a reminder, the fourth quarter of 2022 represents the final quarter of the incentive fee waiver. The detailed bridge in our net asset value per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis is as follows: our ending 3Q 2022 net asset value per share of $25.30 was increased by GAAP net investment income of $0.80 per share and was decreased by $0.56 per share due to a decrease in the overall value of our investment portfolio. Our net asset value per share was reduced by our $0.68 per share dividend paid during the quarter and increased by $0.03 per share due to share repurchases.

With some of these activities results in our December 31, 2022, net asset value per share of $24.89. From a forward-looking guidance perspective, we expect first quarter 2023 GAAP net investment income to approximate $0.77 per share, and we expect our adjusted net investment income to approximate $0.74 per share. Detailed first quarter guidance is as follows: our recurring interest income on a GAAP basis is expected to approximate $365 million. We expect recurring dividend income associated with our joint venture to approximate $53 million. We expect other fee and dividend income to approximate $29 million. From an expense standpoint, we expect our management fees to approximate $58 million. We expect incentive fees to approximate $44 million.

We expect our interest expense to approximate $117 million, and we expect other G&A expenses to approximate $11 million. As a reminder, the $0.03 per share difference between our GAAP net investment income and our adjusted net investment income related to the expected accretion of our investments during the quarter due to merger accounting. This difference affects our recurring interest income. All other categories of our revenues and expenses are not affected. In an effort to link our fourth quarter 2022 results through our first quarter 2023 guidance, the primary considerations are as follows: starting with our $0.81 per share of 4Q adjusted net investment income, we subtract $0.05 per share of adjusted net investment income to account for the expiration of the fee waiver.

We subtract $0.02 per share of adjusted net investment income to account for the fact that the first quarter has 2 fewer days than the fourth quarter. The expected incremental growth in investment portfolio earnings during the first quarter due in part to higher interest rates is expected to be counterbalanced by lower fee and dividend income as certain dividend-paying portfolio companies tend to pay dividends later in the year. We hope this information is helpful to investors and analysts in terms of creating an accurate starting point, for 2023. In terms of the right side of our balance sheet, our gross and net debt to equity levels were 125% and 118%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. This compares to gross and net debt to equity of 128% and 119% respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

At December 31, our available liquidity was $3 billion. At the end of the fourth quarter, approximately 54% of our drawn balance sheet and 42% of our committed balance sheet was comprised of unsecured debt. and our overall effective average cost of debt was 4.8%. And with that, I'll turn the call back to Michael for a few closing remarks before we open the call for questions.

Michael Forman: Thanks, Steven. In closing, I'd like to thank our team for its continued strong execution throughout 2022, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment that led to significant market volatility during the year. As we look forward, we continue to believe we are well positioned with respect to our investment portfolio, strong capital structure, committed liquidity position and experienced team. We are optimistic about the company's future and have confidence in our ability to generate strong results for our shareholders, including the continued strategy of sharing outperformance with shareholders on a real-time basis through supplemental quarterly distributions. As a result, we believe the forward opportunity for the shareholders is extremely attractive. Thank you all for joining the call and for your continued interest and support. With that, operator, we'd like to open the call for questions.

