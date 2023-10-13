FSB agent in Kirovohrad Oblast sentenced to life in prison for treason

A woman arrested red-handed in March for sharing photos and coordinates of Ukrainian military and critical infrastructure with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Kirovohrad Oblast has been sentenced to life imprisonment, the Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Telegram on Oct. 13.

Based on the evidence gathered, the court found the woman guilty of state treason committed during a state of war (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The woman, a resident of the Oleksandriya district, was remotely recruited by the FSB after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and provided the collected data through a Russian soldier fighting on the Eastern front. The information provided was used to carry out Russian missile strikes on Kirovohrad Oblast, including the Ukrainian state-owned defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm and oil refining facilities.

Since the invasion, more than two thousand people who have committed state treason have been exposed, the SBU reported.

