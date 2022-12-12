Base of FSB analysts blown up in Melitopol: Russians are redeploying

Ukrainska Pravda
Ukraine’s Armed Forces struck the base of Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) analysts in Melitopol over the weekend; Russian military are trying to hide their units after the Ukrainian strikes.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 12 December

Quote: "We see that their [Russian – ed.] air defence did not work [during the explosions at the weekend – ed.]. And now they are in panic. They do not understand what to do. They have been moving their military units to other places in order to try and hide them since yesterday [11 December – ed.] morning.

I would not say that they are running away – they are redeploying."

Details: Fedorov noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to hit three targets of the Russian occupiers on the outskirts of Melitopol and in the city itself. According to him, dozens of invaders have been killed, and about 200 have been taken to hospitals, including those located in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Quote: "Firstly, their checkpoint, which is located 20 km from Melitopol, has been destroyed. Novobohdanivka [a village near Melitopol – ed.] is a significantly important settlement, because there is a logistics hub belonging to Russians, through which they transport their equipment by railway.

Secondly, a radar station was destroyed, which Russians had used to track [targets – ed.] with the use of their air defence forces and to do air navigation.

Thirdly, the Russians have been killed in a hotel and restaurant complex on the outskirts of Melitopol, where the FSB unit responsible for analytics and database maintenance permanently stayed. Ossetians have also been often on the territory of this resort".

Details: Fedorov stressed that there are many pro-Ukrainian citizens in Melitopol, so the Ukrainian secret services are aware of each move of the occupiers in the city.

Background:

  • On 10 December, it was reported that Ukrainian forces had struck a Russian base in Melitopol. Earlier, Fedorov reported on 200 dead and wounded Russian invaders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



