FSB claims arrest of Ukrainian Army informant from Crimea and Ukrainian "terrorist"

The Russian security forces have announced that a Crimean resident claimed to have been spying on Ukraine has been detained near Pskov, and a "Ukrainian agent" who was allegedly planning to assassinate the head of a defence company has been detained in Izhevsk.

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti

Details: TASS says that the FSB detained a resident of Crimea near Pskov in a case of high treason in favour of Ukraine.

Investigation materials indicate that he took photos and made video recordings of personnel, military equipment and positions of units of the Russian Armed Forces in occupied Crimea in August-December 2022, and also determined the coordinates of the location of equipment and personnel with the help of special software.

A criminal case under the article "treason" has been initiated in Russia against this man.

The Russians also detained an alleged "Ukrainian agent" in Izhevsk who was preparing to assassinate one of the heads of a defence company in Udmurtia.

In the video, the detainee says that he "broke up bearings to make the destructive elements of an IED (improvised explosive device – ed.)" at his grandparents’ house and then left them in a jar.

Support UP or become our patron!