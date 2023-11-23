FSB claims Ukrainian agent plotted murder of senior Russian officer

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed to have detained a Ukrainian citizen who was preparing to assassinate a senior Russian officer in Voronezh.

Source: RIA Novosti and TASS, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies

Details: The FSB said it had detained an "agent of Ukraine's special services" in Voronezh as he was preparing a terrorist attack on a senior Russian military officer.

The FSB stated that the so-called Ukrainian agent used "a bicycle and clothes of one of the food delivery services" for conspiracy.

Reportedly, an explosive device weighing more than 1 kg, electric detonators, and a forged Russian passport were seized from the detainee.

"The detained Ukrainian agent testified and said that he had been sent to Russia a year ago, in November 2022. The murder of the high-ranking commander, he said, was planned 'for revenge' and to intimidate," RIA Novosti quoted the FSB as saying.

The video of the arrest and testimony was also published.

