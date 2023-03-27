FSB interested in conversation between Akhmedov and music producer Prigozhin

Prigozhin and Akhmedov ridiculed Putin's complexes
Over 30 colorful minutes, voices sounding like those of Prigozhin and Akhmedov discuss in vulgar terms the Russian war in Ukraine and made gloomy predictions for Russia’s future.

Putin bore the brunt of the pair’s displeasure.

Prigozhin: "Frankly speaking, sure, they are f*cking criminals. They are such criminals, f*ck... They're going to f*ck us over, f*ck. We have no f*cking choice. Even if he (Putin) f*cks off and presses the f*cking button, the whole nation has no future in this case. That's it. He f*cked us all in the mouth, f*ck... People are just garbage for them, you know."

Akhmedov agreed.

Read also: Putin unlikely to get desired China support, new Crimea strike, ROC asks to stay in Kyiv

Read also: Kremlin puppet Aksyonov creates in occupied Crimea his own mercenary company, with alleged ties to Prigozhin

Akhmedov: "He (Putin) doesn't give a f*ck about anything. And he doesn't give a f*ck about the people. He's Satan, f*ck... He's a schmuck, f*ck. They both (Putin and his puppet president from 2008-2012 Dmytro Medvedev) are socially inhibited dwarves. Lilliputians, f*ck. Short people always suffer from an inferiority complex... If you want to fight, then fight. But we can't even fight. There is no fucking army, they can't provide it. Everything was stolen... Fascism will come, a military dictatorship will come. You'll see. This is how it'll come to an end."

Putin's inner circle was also mentioned in the conversation.

Prigozhin: "They joined forces, Igor Ivanovich (Sechin, Russian oligarch that considered to be "Putin’s de facto deputy)], Sergei Viktorovich (Chemezov, the CEO of a state defense conglomerate) and Viktor Zolotov (current Director of the National Guard of Russia). They blame everything on (Russian Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu, calling him an asshole, behind his back, of course. They’ve tasked themselves to take him down, f*ck. Yes. Because they need someone to blame for (military defeats). They are f*cking (awful) people themselves. It is simple: they behave like kings, like f*cking gods. They are beasts."

Read also: Prigozhin’s Wagner approaching collapse, lost almost all of its mercenaries – Cherevaty

In the recording, Prigozhin and Akhmedov also agreed that Putin has destroyed Russia's future and that his regime has actually collapsed and will end up with "Putin guards fighting with each other with daggers and sledgehammers."

Akhmedov: " They f*cked up the situation. They f*cked up the country. They f*cked up everything. The f*cking question is, what will come after them? On the one hand, there will be Kadyrovites (Chechen mercenaries), Prizhynites (Wagner Group mercenaries), and oprychniks (the dictator’s personal guards). There will be a f*cking Machno's movement (Ukrainian revolutionary anarchism in 1917-1921). They will start to wave daggers and sledgehammers. Well, It is absolute nonsense... The president (dictator Putin) will respond for everything. For everything. He will be questioned... They f*cked us, our children, their future, their fate, do you f*cking understand this?"

Prigozhin: "In fact, he (Putin) buried the Russian people... They lost creatively. They lost to Kvartal 95 (current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's former team in student comedian TV show in the Soviet Union and then Russia), f*ck! And they’re saying is that they that are fighting against those, those, back and forth, they gave them a reason."

Read also: Dykyi explains why Prigozhin decided to return Wagner PMC to Africa

Prigozhin, when approached for comment, said he could not remember the conversation, and implied that the recording had been faked.

"Current technologies, neural networks, they let people fabricate not only voices but a whole conversation," he said, Russian media reported.

However, he also added that he had indeed spoken with Akhmedov in January, and that “doubts can be expressed” in such “private conversations.

