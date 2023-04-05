FSB tries to scam Russian army out of RUB 3 million for drone soldiers downed by mistake

The occupiers did not rejoice for long

Russian forces thought they had downed a Ukrainian spy drone in Russia's Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian border, but it soon turned out the drone belonged to Russia’s FSB security service, local Telegram channel Belgorod Informant reported.

Read also: Famous China-linked meme spotted on drone that attacked Dzhankoi during Xi’s Russia visit

The incident happened on March 30, Belgorod Informant said.

t.me/belgorod_informant

"A patrol spotted an unknown object in the sky, and the commander decided to shoot it down, which was successfully accomplished,” the report said.

Read also: Unidentified, unmarked drone crashes in Russia’s Tula Oblast

“However, a few minutes later, the real owners of the UAV, the Russian Federal Security Service in Belgorod Oblast, showed up at the scene. They stated that the downed drone was a high-tech and expensive device," the report said.

Adding injury to insult, the FSB is now demanding that the Russian army pay compensation of RUB 3 million (over $37,500) for its drone.

And adding more insult to the previous injury, it turns out the FSB is trying to bilk the army out of at least RUR 1 million – the "high-tech" UAV is in fact a Chinese commercial drone, a Raefly VT260.

It costs from RUB 800,000 to RUR 2 million ($10,000-25,000).

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine