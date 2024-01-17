FSCJ opens voting for final mascot selection

Florida State College at Jacksonville announced the top three mascots that received the most votes.

After a four-week search process, 9,000 votes were received from students, faculty, and staff.

These were the top three:

Kraken

Manta Ray

Sea Dragon

FSCJ is asking the community to vote one more time to select their favorite mascot to help choose an official mascot to represent the College community of students, faculty, and staff.

Voting is open to the public now through February 23, 2024. To submit your vote, click here. Participants should only vote one time for their favorite.

