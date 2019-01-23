Is FSE Services Group Limited’s (HKG:331) 40% ROCE Any Good?

Today we’ll look at FSE Services Group Limited (HKG:331) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for FSE Services Group:

0.40 = HK$271m ÷ (HK$2.6b – HK$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, FSE Services Group has an ROCE of 40%.

Is FSE Services Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, FSE Services Group’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, FSE Services Group’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

As we can see, FSE Services Group currently has an ROCE of 40% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 29%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

SEHK:331 Last Perf January 23rd 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is FSE Services Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How FSE Services Group’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

FSE Services Group has total liabilities of HK$1.9b and total assets of HK$2.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 73% of its total assets. FSE Services Group’s high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE – but its ROCE is still impressive.