FSG Welcomes Social Impact Expert Chirlie Felix As a Managing Director

New FSG Managing Director Chirlie Felix

BOSTON, January 20, 2022 /3BL Media/ - FSG, a global social impact advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Chirlie Felix has joined the firm as a managing director. In her new role, Chirlie will help lead the firm’s corporate racial equity work alongside a talented team of social change experts.

“We’re excited to have Chirlie join FSG as a managing director,” said CEO Greg Hills. “Over the past several years, our corporate consulting practice has increasingly focused on helping our clients center their purpose on equity. Chirlie is a respected global social sector leader with over a decade of experience working with both nonprofit and private sector partners to advance educational outcomes for kids around the world. While in pursuit of that mission, Chirlie worked with a wide range of leaders to develop and clarify their social impact aims, grow their leadership and storytelling capacities—always striving to center equity and elevate the voices of the most marginalized in these relationships.”

“I’m thrilled to join FSG at this point in time,” said Chirlie. “We have come to a critical inflection point as a society when all must work together to ensure we are intentionally creating equitable systems change. Corporations have a unique role to play to ensure they are leading organizations that are diverse, inclusive, and just. This means removing barriers to entry and advancement for the most historically marginalized, reimagining workplace culture to ensure inclusion and belonging, and re-designing what partnership with local communities looks like to ensure they highlight community voice and bring wealth to historically marginalized communities.

I look forward to bringing my expertise in helping to broker authentic partnerships, coaching and advising leaders for social impact, and working on organizational change management to help companies develop and implement strategies to advance racial equity,” she said.

In addition to working with a talented team on corporate racial equity, Chirlie will help FSG support corporate and philanthropic clients on educational equity, corporate social responsibility, strategic planning, and community engagement.

Chirlie joins FSG from Teach For All, where she held a variety of fundraising and programmatic roles over the past 10 years. Most recently, she served as senior strategic advisor, working with teams within the global organization on special projects related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, fundraising and marketing, community impact, climate education, and strategy. Before that, Chirlie lead Teach For All's Global Corporate Partnerships team, where she spearheaded relationships with the organization's corporate champions and donors and developed complex, multi-country partnerships that focused on growing classroom and community impact, particularly in the areas of STEM, girls and financial education, employability, and life skills for students and teacher leaders.

Prior to joining Teach For All, Chirlie was an Education Pioneers Fellow as a consultant for the Newark Legacy Charter School, a start-up charter school. There, she worked with the head of school in creating the school’s first system of operations and supporting the creation of a professional development curriculum for its kindergarten and first-grade teachers.

Chirlie first became interested in racial and educational equity as an intern for the POMPA project (with the Steve Biko Institute) to train Afro-Brazilian students for careers in public service. Later, Chirlie continued that effort as a U.S. Fulbright Scholar in Brazil, undertaking research on other college preparatory programs that developed Afro-Brazilian students in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Salvador, Bahia. Chirlie remained in Brazil to continue that effort, including working for the Steve Biko Institute to broker funding and programmatic relationships with nonprofit and philanthropic partners.

Chirlie holds a BA in International Relations and Sociology from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a Master’s in Public Administration from New York University’s Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service. Chirlie is from the Dominican Republic and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese. Currently, Chirlie serves as a volunteer child advocate for the Young Center, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the best interests of unaccompanied immigrant children.

Since 2000, FSG has been at the forefront of helping foundations, corporations, nonprofits, and other philanthropic actors create a more equitable world. Today, more than 160 staff in the US, Europe, and India work with clients and partners from the private, public, and philanthropic sectors to reimagine how social change can happen. In addition to offering advisory services, FSG’s thought leadership offers the field practical insights drawn from our cross-sector work. FSG also helps build communities of practice through innovative programs and initiatives: the Collective Impact Forum, Growing Livelihood Opportunities for Women (GLOW), Program to Improve Private Early Education (PIPE), the Shared Value Initiative, and Talent Rewire. Learn more about us at fsg.org

