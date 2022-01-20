FSG Welcomes Social Impact Expert Shumeca Pickett As a Managing Director

BOSTON --News Direct-- FSG

New FSG Managing Director Shumeca Pickett

BOSTON, January 20, 2022 /3BL Media/ - FSG, a global social impact advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Shumeca Pickett has joined the firm as a managing director. In her new role, Shumeca will help lead the firm’s corporate racial equity work alongside a talented team of social change experts.

“We’re thrilled to have Shumeca join FSG as a managing director,” said CEO Greg Hills. “Over the past several years, our corporate consulting practice has increasingly focused on helping our clients hone their purpose in equity. Shumeca is a proven leader and relationship builder whose intellectual and emotional depth is matched by her cultural fluency.”

“I’m happy to join FSG at this point in time,” said Shumeca. “Corporations have a critical role to play when it comes to creating the equitable systems change that we need so much. Whether the focus is on finance, socioeconomic mobility, innovation, or joining forces with communities, the power of corporations to reduce inequity is vast—if they are willing to be authentic, strategic, and collaborative.

“I believe that love is a commitment to a decision to benefit others. And love for people sustains communities, enterprises, and systems. FSG is a good fit for a mission-driven professional such as myself who endeavors to help protect and improve people’s welfare,” she said.

In addition to working with a talented team on corporate racial equity, Shumeca will help FSG’s clients with her expertise and focus on CSR, economic development, and systems thinking.

Shumeca comes to FSG from Alfred Dewitt Ard, the social impact consulting firm she founded in 2010 to work with a cross-section of people and organizations to help them build and lead anti-racist organizations. As founder and principal, she developed executive engagement strategies across public, private, and government sectors to secure new business. She also offered coaching, assessments, project design, and planning services to provide race-informed support to executive leaders.

Story continues

Shumeca was also the first-ever director of civic partnerships for World Business Chicago, where she led the creation of an inclusive economic development mission and culture. Prior to launching her firm, she also filled roles in diversity, equity, and inclusion and strategy, team, and business development leadership at JP Morgan Chase and PNC Bank. She earned her BS from Chicago State University before earning her MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Since 2000, FSG has been at the forefront of helping foundations, corporations, nonprofits, and other philanthropic actors create a more equitable world. Today, more than 160 staff in the US, Europe, and India work with clients and partners from the private, public, and philanthropic sectors to reimagine how social change can happen. In addition to offering advisory services, FSG’s thought leadership offers the field practical insights drawn from our cross-sector work. FSG also helps build communities of practice through innovative programs and initiatives: the Collective Impact Forum, Growing Livelihood Opportunities for Women (GLOW), Program to Improve Private Early Education (PIPE), the Shared Value Initiative, and Talent Rewire. Learn more about us at fsg.org

###

Press inquiries: mark.russell@fsg.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FSG on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fsg-welcomes-social-impact-expert-shumeca-pickett-as-a-managing-director-976301568