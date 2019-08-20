FSM Holdings Limited (HKG:1721) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at FSM Holdings Limited (HKG:1721) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for FSM Holdings:

0.16 = S$6.7m ÷ (S$45m - S$2.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, FSM Holdings has an ROCE of 16%.

Does FSM Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, FSM Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Machinery industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where FSM Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how FSM Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if FSM Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

FSM Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

FSM Holdings has total liabilities of S$2.7m and total assets of S$45m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 6.1% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), FSM Holdings earns a sound return on capital employed.

Our Take On FSM Holdings's ROCE

This is good to see, and while better prospects may exist, FSM Holdings seems worth researching further.