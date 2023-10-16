FSU boosts security for homecoming: 'See something, say something'
Fayetteville State University's head of security said the school is taking comprehensive steps to keep people safe this homecoming.
Fayetteville State University's head of security said the school is taking comprehensive steps to keep people safe this homecoming.
A look at Suzanne Somers's pay equity dispute that got her fired from "Three's Company."
Head coach Gregg Berhalter broke down the lessons learned from the USMNT's loss to Germany at a pre-training news conference Monday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The legislators cited the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel prepares for a likely ground invasion.
The reversible top-seller will keep you warm on chilly evenings while elevating your decor — it makes a great gift too.
If you rented a van from Zipcar a while back, there's a chance it failed to meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's standards. The NHTSA hit Zipcar with a first-of-its-kind fine for "renting vehicles with open, unrepaired recalls," the agency announced on Monday. The federal safety agency regulates vehicle recalls in the U.S., and its scope expanded with the "Safe Rental Car Act" in 2016.
Google is challenging proposed laws that would require online services to implement age checks in a new framework that theorizes how technology companies should approach children's safety online. The framework, titled the "Legislative Framework to Protect Children and Teens Online," is the tech giant's response to congressional child online safety proposals. In its set of principles, Google dismisses policies that would require online services to verify the age of their users before allowing them access to their platforms.
This wildlife-friendly hack can keep your pumpkins looking fresh all season long.
Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company Archer Aviation plans to start air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi in 2026, making the city its first international market outside the United States. From there, Archer plans to launch an air taxi service across the United Arab Emirates as part of the company's recently signed memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The plans for UAE air taxi development come off the back of the California-based company's $142 million deal in August to provide up to six of its "Midnight" aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.
Starting at $27.
It's time ... to rewatch Mike Flanagan's best movies (and shows)!
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
Actress reveals how starring in the Stephen King horror flick and shooting the prom scene spoiled her taste for fake blood.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) Halloween dinnerware and decor, delivered right to your doorstep.
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
On Sunday, Brown was arrested for allegedly not paying $31,000 in child support.
VPNs are not a one-size-fits-all security solution. Instead, they’re just one part of keeping your data private and secure. We tested out nine of the best VPNs available now to help you choose the best one for your needs.
Swift and Kelce are going (very) public with their romance as they've reportedly been dating longer than we think.
Netflix is beginning to test its cloud gaming service in the U.S. With its cloud gaming service, Netflix now allows members to play its games on smart TVs and TV-connected devices, like Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku and others, by using their mobile phone as the gaming controller. The company first signaled its plans to enter the cloud gaming market last fall, when Netflix VP of Games Mike Verdu told the audience at TechCrunch Disrupt that it was exploring such an offering.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.