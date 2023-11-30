FSU leads discussion on 'Maryland's secret state park'

Nov. 30—CUMBERLAND — Kara Rogers Thomas got excited after she read newspaper articles about a Maryland state park without public access.

As director of Frostburg State University's honors program and a professor in the department of sociology, Thomas recently led a group of students to research Wills Mountain State Park, which overlooks Cumberland but has no official entranceway.

The project is tied to, and partly supported by, the Appalachian Regional Commission's Appalachian Collegiate Research Initiative administered by East Tennessee State University's Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services.

The students discussed their findings at a meeting Tuesday night at Allegany Museum.

"When I started reading the (Cumberland Times-News) newspaper stories ... it seemed like a good fit for us," Thomas said of articles about the need for public access to the park and her idea for the class project.

"It's been a great experience," she said of the research and talked of the need for community input. "We really want to have a dialogue."

Thomas said she worked with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sarah Milbourne, who served as park manager of the site from 2012 to 2022, to compile interpretive material on the location's regional significance and its potential to create a place-based tourism attraction through low-impact recreational opportunities such as hiking trails and climbing routes.

Roughly 55 people were at the meeting where the students, enrolled in Experiencing Appalachia, broke into teams and presented a slideshow that covered topics including Indigenous tribes, the former Artmor Plastics building and rock climbing opportunities in the park.

FSU student Yasmine Tyndell talked of historical travel through The Narrows.

Her classmates Zoe Welsch and Anna Phillips discussed flora and fauna in the park.

This weekend, nine of the students will travel to Arlington, Virginia, to share their work with ARC officials and other participating schools

This spring, FSU students in Sociology of the Environment will use the collected materials to develop an exhibit that features Wills Mountain State Park and recommendations to create positive eco-tourism opportunities in the region.

Meanwhile, Thomas invites anyone with historic material and images of Wills Mountain to email her at krogersthomas@frostburg.edu.

Interests in access

The status of plans for public access to the park have not been released.

Cliff Puffenberger, a Department of Natural Resources manager at Rocky Gap State Park, said work for an entranceway to Wills Mountain State Park will be handled by officials in Annapolis.

"There will be public comment on that," he said of the process.

Several folks at the meeting expressed interest in public access to the park.

Allegany County Tourism Visitor Services Manager Mark Bowling said official entrance to the park would allow for recreation including hiking, wildlife watchers and picnickers.

Cumberland could become "an outdoor Mecca," he said.

Ridgeley, West Virginia, resident Mark Beal talked of the "great opportunity" the park provides as a mountain bicycling destination.

FSU Professor Phillip Allen and several members of the Western Maryland Climbing Coalition also attended the discussion.

The group's mission is to promote responsible, sustainable development and access to climbing areas in and around the Western Maryland region.

Allen said Wills Mountain State Park offers a unique climbing experience that he and his group accesses with permission to cross adjacent private property.

The lack of public access to the park causes "a big barrier," he said.

Members of WMCC, formed roughly 18 months ago, also share a commitment to protect the environment and regularly pick up trash they find while climbing, he said.

Luke Douglas, a founding WMCC member and general manager at Wheelzup Adventures, said he believes access to the park will become a reality.

"It's moving in a very positive direction," he said.

'Secret state park'

One of the articles Thomas researched about Wills Mountain State park was authored in 2015 by Mike Sawyers, a staff writer and the outdoor editor at the Cumberland Times-News.

He broke the story, headlined "Maryland's secret state park."

Sawyers, now retired, recalled how he learned about the park's lack of public access.

"I was the only scribe in the newsroom when the front office said a walk-in wanted to talk with a reporter," he said via email.

The visitor, a Pennsylvania man, was a bird watcher and asked Sawyers questions about Wills Mountain State Park.

"I said, 'there is no Wills Mountain State Park. Do you mean Dan's Mountain State Park?'" Sawyers said.

"He said, 'Are you new here?' It was a legitimate question," Sawyers said.

In the 37 years he had covered the outdoor world, Sawyers had never heard of Wills Mountain State Park, "and it can actually be seen from the Times-News building," he said.

"I investigated and discovered that it was the only state park in Maryland without public access," Sawyers said. "Thus, I arranged a tour with Department of Natural Resources staff and began to write about the unusual situation."

His article won first place in the State Government category in the 2015 Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association editorial contest.

"To this day, there is no public access," Sawyers said.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.