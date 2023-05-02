FSU Police Department arrests suspect connected to recent shooting outside Degraff Hall

A man was shot outside the Degraff Hall dorm on Florida State University's campus just after midnight on April 29, sparking a campus wide alert and shelter in place order.

Florida State University’s Police Department is announcing the arrest of a 17-year-old male connected to Saturday's shooting that took place in the Degraff Hall parking lot on FSU’s campus.

The suspect — who has been warranted with two counts of attempted second degree murder — is being held in the Leon County Juvenile Detention Facility and is said to have no affiliation to FSU, according to the police department's report.

The arrest comes after an incident just after midnight at the parking lot, located on 808 W. Tennessee St., where police investigators say the victim and the suspect were in the middle of an argument that escalated to the suspect and a group of other individuals physically attacking the victim.

After pulling out a handgun, the suspect began shooting and shot the victim, who was later taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in stable condition before being released Saturday morning, according to an FSU spokesperson.

The suspect, however, left the scene in an unknown vehicle following the shooting. Since he is a juvenile, he has not been publicly identified by FSUPD.

The incident also prompted a campus-wide safety alert and “shelter in place” order to be sent out, urging students and other individuals to remain in their current area in order to wait for further instructions.

Among the many individuals who went on social media to figure out what happened, a Twitter user posted a tweet saying that they “heard the gunshots right outside my apartment coming from the Degraff lot.”

The residence hall on FSU's campus where the incident occurred is a 5-story facility that houses up to 700 students.

A Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence shows that the shooting is the 25th one this year in the capital city and county, with three people killed and at least 24 injured as a result.

FSUPD encourages anyone with additional information or anyone who has witnessed the recent incident to contact its Investigations Unit at (850) 644-1234.

