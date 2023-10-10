FSU President declares support for Jewish community, Israel in wake of terror attacks

Florida State University President Richard McCullough sent an email letter to all students, faculty and staff offering support and calling for the FSU community to “unequivocally condemn violent and antisemitic attacks on the citizens of Israel at the hands of terrorists.”

“Florida State University stands staunchly in support of the Israeli people and all those affected by these terrible atrocities,” McCullough said in the email. “I would like our Jewish faculty, staff, and students to know I stand with you and that your Florida State University family is here to support you.”

On Sunday, Hamas militants crashed through a barrier and launched an invasion that saw over 1,000 Israelis killed or kidnapped. At least 14 Americans are among the dead, U.S. officials said.

Soon after, McCullough said university administrators began reaching out to student leaders and organizations to offer counseling and other, unspecified services to those in need.

He also said that the FSU Police Department has added extra security around Jewish Student Organizations such as the Jewish Student Union, Hillel and Chabad.

University of Florida dateline: 'I assumed I was getting shot at': Dozens injured after vigil for Israel erupts in chaos

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our campus community will always be my highest priority. [FSUPD] will continue to closely monitor events and gatherings,” said McCullough.

He finished the email saying that, tomorrow, himself and Vice President for Student Affairs Amy Hecht will attend a candlelight vigil “intended to provide our community a place to gather in peace to comfort and support one another.”

The vigil is being hosted by FSU Jewish student organizations including the Jewish Student Union, Hillel, Chabad and NolePac, a Pro-Israel political action committee. It is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. at Ballroom E in FSU’s Student Union.

“I invite you to join us as we grieve those who have lost their lives and share hope for those fighting to survive,” McCullough said. “We often say that Florida State is a family. We hope this family can be the source of resilience from which you will draw strength and security.”

This article originally appeared on FSU News: Florida State president announces support for Jewish students, Israel