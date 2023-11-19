FSU wins final home game of the season, but it's a bittersweet victory
The Seminoles remain undefeated, but an injury to QB Jordan Travis and uncertainty about season tickets next season lingers
The Seminoles remain undefeated, but an injury to QB Jordan Travis and uncertainty about season tickets next season lingers
Travis' lower leg was in an air cast.
Over the course of 60 minutes, No. 4 Florida State’s talent was just too much for No. 16 Duke to handle.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
After a 6-0 start, USC lost six of its final seven regular season games.
The Eagles waived their 1994 first-round draft pick on Thursday. That is not a typo.
Jefferson has not played for the Vikings since suffering a hamstring injury Oct. 8
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Shedeur Sanders' injury only added to Colorado's miserable night in Pullman.
Here's how to watch the Georgia at Tennessee game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Consumers will always come back for more cosmetics, particularly celebrity-made brands.
You know you're gonna need them...any minute now.
According to a Morningstar Inc. recommendation released this week, a new retiree can safely withdraw 4% of retirement savings annually over the next three decades without emptying the till.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.
Woodruff ranked fourth in MLB in ERA over the last four seasons.
The 2-9 Grizzlies take another hit.