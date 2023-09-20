FSUS dads walk their children to school to promote positive father figures and quality time

TechCrunch

Buckle up for another encryption fight: Hot on the heels of securing parliament's approval for its Online Safety Bill yesterday, the UK government is amping up pressure on Meta not to roll out end-to-end-encryption (E2EE) on Facebook Messenger and Instagram -- unless it applies unspecified "safety measures" which the Home Secretary said should allow law enforcement to continue to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) at the same time as protecting user privacy. In an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today Program this morning, Suella Braverman claimed the vast majority of online child sexual abuse activity that UK law enforcement is currently able to detect is taking place on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.