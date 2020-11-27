FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Capital Gains Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its ETFs listed below for the 2020 tax year.



Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2020 and reflect forward looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the ETF’s December 2020 tax year-end.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly distribution amounts.

First Trust expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the monthly and quarterly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 23, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 31, 2020 and payable on January 8, 2021.

Fund Name Ticker Estimated annual capital

gain per unit

as at October 31, 2020 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF



FHH $3.3000 FHH.F $3.2800 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF



FHG $0.5900 FHG.F $1.6900 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF



FHQ $6.8700 FHQ.F $2.3900 First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT $0.3000 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF-August (Hedged Units) AUGB.F $7.0200 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF-November (Hedged Units) NOVB.F $2.8200 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF-February (Hedged Units) FEBB.F $1.4800 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF-May (Hedged Units) MAYB.F $4.3600



Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to estimated October 2020 capital gains distributions for First Trust ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amount of distributions received by First Trust ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552



