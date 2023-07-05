FT: Xi warned Putin against nuclear attack in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported on July 5, citing Western and Chinese officials.

The Chinese leader reportedly delivered his message during his March visit to Moscow.

Since then, Chinese officials have privately taken credit for dissuading Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the outlet added.

Russian officials and media have used both veiled and open threats of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and its Western partners.

Beijing has repeatedly stepped out against such a move. During a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden last year's November, Xi agreed with his American counterpart that "a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won" and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence services warned that Russia plans to sabotage the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov said that any terrorist attack against the nuclear plant would be treated as a use of nuclear weapons.