FTC digs in on Amazon's iRobot deal

John Locher/AP Photo
Josh Sisco
·3 min read

The FTC has officially begun a review of Amazon’s $1.7 billion takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot to decide if the deal violates antitrust law, and the companies are bracing for a potentially lengthy, arduous investigation, according to two people with knowledge of the probe.

The agency's action comes after the companies notified the FTC of their deal just over two weeks ago, the people said.

The FTC had been expected to review the merger, given that it also has underway a wide-ranging monopolization probe of Amazon. But the timing, which has not been previously reported, can be useful for third parties such as investors who could want to voice concerns about the deal to regulators.

The next step would be formally opening an in-depth probe of the iRobot deal, which the people said is expected given the detailed questions from agency officials. Both were granted anonymity to discuss a confidential investigation.

The FTC’s iRobot review is wide-ranging, one of the people said, including both head-to-head competition and whether the deal will illegally boost Amazon’s market share in both the connected device market and the retail market generally. Amazon also sells a high-end robot vacuum that has failed to gain traction with consumers. The FTC is also investigating how the purchase would add to Amazon’s increasing smart device lineup, which also includes Ring security cameras and the Alexa digital assistant.

Among the concerns the FTC is investigating is whether the data generated about a consumer’s home by iRobot’s Roomba vacuum will give it an unfair advantage over a wide variety of other retailers. That concern was voiced by multiple critics of the deal when it was first announced early this month. For example, Amazon could have an advantage with a consumer looking to buy a couch, by using detailed home maps generated by iRobot to suggested particular items.

And the iRobot review comes as the FTC is also pushing further ahead with scrutiny of another deal. On Friday, 1Life Healthcare — which operates the primary care provider One Medical — disclosed that the FTC opened up an in-depth review of its takeover by Amazon. The two deals were announced less than three weeks apart this summer.

One Medical is a membership-based primary care provider, with locations around the U.S. Amazon is shutting down a similar service, a fact that could draw censure from the FTC, which could interpret the move as Amazon choosing to buy a competitor rather than compete with it.

In the One Medical deal the FTC is asking questions about the data Amazon would have access to, querying insurance companies and others about how One Medical’s patient data would potentially give it an advantage over competitors and customers, according to a person with knowledge of that review. That individual was granted anonymity because that information is part of the confidential investigation.

The FTC, One Medical and iRobot did not immediately respond for comment.

Amazon declined to comment on either view. The company did reiterate its past statements about both deals, saying it will employ all necessary safeguards for consumer data, including health care information.

Recommended Stories

  • FTC investigating Amazon's $3.9B purchase of One Medical

    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary health organization One Medical, a move that could delay the completion of the deal. Both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information Friday in connection with an FTC review of the merger, according to a filing made with securities regulators by One Medical's parent, San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc. Amazon announced plans in late July to buy One Medical, a concierge-type medical service with roughly 190 medical offices in 25 markets.

  • Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic, poised to become hurricane by weekend

    Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, with winds forecast to reach 90 mph within 96 hours.

  • Giant Turtle Attempts To Drag Tourist Underwater In Turkey

    A giant turtle attempts to drag a tourist underwater while on vacation in Turkey.

  • Philippine Firm Converge Said to Weigh $1 Billion Unit Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is considering selling a stake in its infrastructure platform, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would help the Philippine fiber provider raise cash to invest across the group. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Ho

  • Rio Tinto to Buy Balance of Turquoise Hill for $3.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group agreed to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in a deal valued at about $3.3 billion, securing more control of a giant copper mine in Mongolia.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationThe C$43-a-share deal comes two weeks afte

  • Here's where Snap goes from here

    Snap this week announced that it was laying off 20% of its staff and restructuring its business. It's a massive shift that involves major cuts not just to headcount, but also to the social media and camera platform's product line.

  • Why These Big-Time Investors Own T-Mobile

    T-Mobile's merger with Sprint is already beginning to pay off. Here's what the big investors see in the company.

  • U.K. Regulator Has Concerns About Microsoft Purchase of Activision

    The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday it worries that the acquisition of the videogame company by Microsoft could hurt rivals.

  • Microsoft Activision deal could lessen competition, UK watchdog finds

    The $69bn takeover of the Call of Duty maker may now be investigated in-depth by a UK watchdog.

  • Korean cosmetic giant Amorepacific to buy U.S. luxury skincare brand Tata Harper

    South Korea-based personal products maker Amorepacific Corp will buy Natural Alchemy LLC, which operates the luxury beauty brand Tata Harper, as part of a strategic push to tap into the growing North American market. Vermont-based Tata Harper, which was launched in 2010 by Tata Harper and her former husband Henry Harper, currently sells its products in 25 online stores and over 800 brick-and-mortar retailers such as Sephora, Bluemercury and Neiman Marcus. Tata Harper, which is a fast-growing and profitable business, sources farm-grown herbs and plants for its products.

  • EXCLUSIVE: DWAC CEO on Trump’s Truth Social and Shareholder Vote

    IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted an hour-long fireside chat with the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) to discuss the upcoming special meeting of stockholders to […]

  • Novo Nordisk to Buy Forma Therapeutics in $1.1 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S agreed to buy Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in a deal valuing the US biotech company at about $1.1 billion, as it seeks to expand its reach in treatments for rare blood disorders. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstUS Jobs Data Have Potential to Push Fed Toward Third Jumbo HikeThe

  • Comcast seeks to cut $1 billion from its TV networks budget

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Comcast slashing its TV budget.

  • Sony-Zee $10 billion media play may face changes, delays in India antitrust review

    A full-scale antitrust review of plans to create a $10 billion media powerhouse in India by Japan's Sony and Zee Entertainment could force concessions and prolong the process by months at a critical moment for the Indian company. An initial Competition Commission of India (CCI) review has flagged concerns, Reuters reported, arguing the group would have "unparalleled bargaining power" with 92 channels coupled with Sony's $86 billion in global revenues. Sony did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Walmart enters deal to buy remaining stake in S.Africa's Massmart

    U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc. has signed an agreement to begin buying the 47% stake in South African retailer Massmart it does not own, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. Massmart had said on Monday that its majority owner Walmart had offered it 6.4 billion rand ($373 million) to purchase the remaining shares and to delist the company from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The offer would allow Walmart to cut costs, invest more capital and turn around Massmart which has been posting losses and losing market share to bigger local rivals.