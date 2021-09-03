FTC investigating why McDonald's ice cream machines are always broken

McDonald's may not be lovin' a new investigation into its ice cream machines from the Federal Trade Commission.

Following years of struggles to keep the machines that make milkshakes, soft serve cones, and McFlurrys operational, McDonald's received letters early this summer seeking information about the broken machines, the latest development in the Biden administration's crusade to determine whether manufacturers of a range of products, from tractors to phones, impede owners from fixing products themselves, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The broken ice cream machines have been costly to McDonald's franchisees, with frozen treats making up 60% of the dessert menu, the report added.

Owners have complained that the machines, which require a nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle to destroy bacteria, are overly complicated.

McDonald's has acknowledged the problem, alluding to the machines' unreliability in a tweet.

"We have a joke about our soft serve machine but we're worried it won't work," the fast-food chain tweeted last year.

The problem is so pervasive that software engineer Rashiq Zahid created mcbroken.com, a website that tracks which McDonald's locations within the United States are suffering from broken ice cream machines. As of Friday, over 11% of McDonald's ice cream machines within the U.S. were not operational.

The fast-food chain has been plagued by other problems in recent weeks. On Thursday, an image emerged on social media of an Oregon McDonald's displaying a banner asking 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds to apply due to "staffing issues."

Neither the FTC nor McDonald's immediately responded to the Washington Examiner's requests for comment.

