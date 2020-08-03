FTC probes Twitter over ad targeting practices

The Twitter logo and stock prices are shown above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Twitter Inc for alleged violations of a law that prevents the social network from using personal data provided for security purposes to target ads, the company disclosed on Monday.

In a regulatory filing, Twitter said it received a draft FTC complaint alleging violations between 2013 and 2019.

Twitter said it estimates probable loss of between $150 million and $250 million in settlement charges, and has already recorded $150 million of that estimate in accrual related to the allegations.


(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

