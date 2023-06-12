FTC Reportedly Plans to File an Injunction Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft President Brad Smith addresses a media conference regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the future of gaming in Brussels, on Feb. 21, 2023



Microsoft President Brad Smith has been championing the merger for close to a year, despite pushback from regulators in the U.S. and UK.

The mountain of pushback against the largest acquisition in gaming history just got a fair bit steeper. On Monday, CNBC reported that the Federal Trade Commission is close to filing an injunction to block the $68.7 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

The deal is nearing its July 18 deadline, and an injunction would halt the process while the agency is working on bringing its own ongoing legal complaints to the fore. The FTC, under the leadership of big tech merger opponent Lina Khan, had already sued to block the near-$69 billion acquisition. According to CNBC based on an unnamed source familiar with the matter, the agency has brought the case before an internal administrative law judge who is supposed to hear the case in August.

Essentially, the injunction would give the FTC time to marshal resources and bring its full legal weight against the deal. That initial internal judge decision could then be brought to the commission for a full vote. If it goes the FTC’s way, Microsoft could then appeal.

Gizmodo reached out to the Activision Blizzard and the FTC for comment, but we did not immediately hear back. In an email statement, Microsoft President Brad Smith told Gizmodo “We welcome the opportunity to present our case in federal court. We believe accelerating the legal process in the U.S. will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market.”

The European Union has already granted its blessing to the merger, saying it accepted the concessions the companies made to facilitate cloud gaming across platforms outside Xbox. Still, the UK’s regulatory body overseeing mergers blocked the near-$69 billion acquisition, also citing issues with competition in the cloud gaming market. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are both appealing that decision, though a decision could take place after the acquisition deadline.







