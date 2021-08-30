FTC seeks to crack down on 'unlawful' U.S. oil and gas industry mergers - letter

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Mason
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Trade Commission will seek to deter "unlawful" mergers in the oil and gas industry and crack down on practices that may be harming consumers at the gasoline pump, FTC Chair Lina Khan told the White House in a letter last week.

The letter, obtained by Reuters, was addressed to White House economic adviser Brian Deese and promised to start an investigation of abuses in the "franchise market" for retail fuel stations, among other steps.

Khan told Deese she was concerned that the FTC's approach to merger reviews in recent years had "enabled" significant consolidation in the industry and created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

To tackle the issue, she said the FTC would "identify additional legal theories" to challenge mergers in which dominant players in the industry were buying up family-run businesses.

She said the commission would also study its policies that require divestitures during mergers of fuel stations in overlapping markets to ensure that that was not encouraging further consolidation and anticompetitive behavior.

"I am especially interested in ways that large national chains may 'restore' higher prices through collusive practices, and I will direct our staff to investigate any signs of this type of conduct," she wrote.

To discourage what she called proposals for "illegal mergers," the FTC would reimpose "prior approval" requirements.

Lastly, she said the commission would probe practices related to fuel stations that are franchised.

"We will need to determine whether the power imbalance favoring large national chains allows them to force their franchisees to sell gasoline at higher prices, benefitting the chain at the expense of the franchisee’s convenience store operations," she wrote.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as taper fears calm

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday as dovish remarks from Federal Reserve chief last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Nvidia rose between 0.6% and 1.3%, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform the S&P 500 and the Dow. The benchmark S&P 500 is tracking its longest monthly winning streak since 2018 on the promise of easy money, with investors shrugging off signs of a slowing economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases.

  • Fall antitrust forecast: Biden raises hammer on Big Tech

    The antitrust scrutiny of tech giants that began during the Trump era will only intensify this fall as Big Tech critics Lina Khan, Tim Wu and Jonathan Kanter take the lead on competition policy and enforcement in the Biden administration.Why it matters: Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple face threats from federal regulators, Congress, state attorneys general and European Union authorities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: That's four comp

  • Federal Trade Commission to probe gas station mergers as prices climb

    The head of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, told the White House in a letter released Monday that she plans to probe mergers of retail gasoline stations in order to avert potentially anti-competitive behavior that could drive up the cost of gas, according to a letter obtained by Axios.Driving the news: The letter indicates Khan will act on a request White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese made earlier this month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • 2022 Subaru BRZ First Drive Review | Save the sports cars!

    Lime Rock Park racetrack, in the hilly country of far northwestern Connecticut, dates back to 1956 and was a cradle of sports car enthusiasm in America. Today, sports car enthusiasm in America seems to be edging toward the grave, as Americans instead embrace trucks and SUVs of every stripe (or just can't afford an extra car as sports cars tend to be). There's irony in Subaru, the brand of sensibly shaped all-wheel-drive wagons and crossovers, being one of the driving forces keeping sports cars alive.

  • Bombshell Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts at Each Other’s Throats, Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard & Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyA bombshell lawsuit against the former top producer of Good Morning America has ignited a firestorm behind the scenes, with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts allegedly at each other’s throats over the handling of claims that their former boss sexually assaulted multiple women at the network, four people with knowledge of situation told The Daily Beast.The fallout from the lawsuit has engulfed ABC News

  • Boiler manufacturers to be pushed to start mainstream production of heat pumps

    Boiler manufacturers will be required to speed up production of green alternatives, under Government plans to meet Britain's net zero target, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • New Orleans could be without power for weeks

    Hurricane Ida has left over 1 million homes and businesses without power, mostly in Louisiana, after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday.Driving the news: Ida also greatly disrupted Gulf of Mexico and Gulf coast oil-and-gas and petrochemical operations, but the full scope of the damage — and environmental hazards — will take time to assess.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: All of New Orleans lost power last night afte

  • DoorDash and Grubhub are being sued by the city of Chicago, which accused them of using deceptive tactics and overcharging customers

    Chicago on Friday sued DoorDash and Grubhub, alleging the companies misled customers, charging them more than restaurants would for the same meals.

  • Hong Kong shirtmaker Esquel Group resumes lawsuit in bid to remove Xinjiang unit from US forced-labour sanctions list

    Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, one of the world's biggest shirtmakers, said it had resumed litigation to remove its Xinjiang unit from an American blacklist after it failed to reach an agreement with the US Commerce Department on what conditions it could be removed. Earlier this month, Esquel won a rare victory over a US blacklisting when the End-User Review Committee, a US inter-agency body, voted to remove its Changji Esquel unit under certain conditions from the so-called entity list, which pr

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    (Reuters) -Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • 2 Black men say they were handcuffed while trying to return a TV. Now they're suing Walmart.

    Dennis Stewart, a former police officer, and Terence Richardson, a church pastor, said store employees discriminated against them because of their race, according to the suit.

  • Japan's huge army of under-employed ex-housewives

    Why women are still battling for better jobs in the world's third largest economy.

  • Slumping Asian Currencies Face More Risk From Slowdown in China

    (Bloomberg) -- From Covid risks to talk of a reduction in U.S. stimulus, there’s been no shortage of bad news for Asian currencies. An upcoming report on China’s manufacturing sector may add to the pressure.Traders are looking to Chinese factory data for clues on the global outlook after the world’s second-largest economy slowed more sharply than expected in July. The nation’s key manufacturing gauge has fallen since April and a slide into contractionary territory could spur a rise in risk-off s

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • McDonald's Sued By Black Former Employee Who Claims Restaurant Did Nothing About Co-Worker Using Racial Slurs

    A Black man who worked as a shift manager for a Kansas McDonald’s says his multiple requests to avoid working the same shift as a white co-worker known for using racial slurs were repeatedly denied by the restaurant.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 29th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would be needed to support the broader market.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Looking for a new job? Ask yourself these 6 questions about your finances first

    Job hunting looks to heat up with improving economy. Here's what to consider to make sure your finances are in order for a transition.