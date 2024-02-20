FTC, states could sue over Kroger-Albertsons $24.6 billion deal next week, Bloomberg reports

(Reuters) - The United States Federal Trade Commission and a group of states could sue as soon as next week to block grocer Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion deal to buy smaller rival Albertsons, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An agreement to not close the deal between the FTC and the two companies expires on Feb. 28, and the report said a suit to block the deal is expected before that.

Kroger, Albertsons and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The companies are working to schedule meetings with the FTC to persuade the agency to not sue over their merger, Bloomberg's report said.

The states of Colorado and Washington have already sued to block the deal, which has raised anti-trust concerns over higher prices for consumers, store closures and loss of jobs.

Last month, the companies said they required more time than earlier anticipated to close the merger, as the FTC's investigation continues.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Maju Samuel)